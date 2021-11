The Preseason NIT is one of those regular-season tournaments that fans look forward to because not only is the NIT an iconic tournament in NCAA Basketball, the venues they have been played in are just as iconic. The Preseason version of the tournament has been around since 1985 and for the first 30+ years Madison Square Garden played host to the event and since 2015 the Barclays Center in Brooklyn has become its home and one of the biggest social events of Thanksgiving holiday week.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO