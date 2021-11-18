ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Revopoint POP 2 high-precision 3D scanner lets you scan more to create just about anything

By Genevieve Healey
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Get handheld and desktop scanning abilities with the Revopoint POP 2 high-precision 3D scanner. This second-generation 3D scanning device comes with advanced camera hardware technology as well as high-speed smart...

thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

What does this black dot on the iPhone do?

If you own an iPhone 12 Pro/Pro Max or iPhone 13 Pro/Pro Max, you might have noticed that there's black dot built into the camera array. In case you've not noticed it, here it is on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Well, it's built into the camera array, so that...
CELL PHONES
rekkerd.org

GroundControl Cube 2.0 update lets you create virtual audio drivers

Ginger Audio has announced the release of a major update for its free GroundControl Cube virtual audio driver for Mac. Version 2.0 includes a new tool for creating dedicated virtual audio drivers. GroundControl Cube can be used to route audio between applications running on your Mac. It allows you to...
COMPUTERS
imore.com

Scanner Pro now uses AI to help organize your scanned docs more easily

Scanner Pro has a new update out that leverages AI to help organize your scans. Scanned documents are organized into categories based on their contents. Categories include Receipt, Invoice, Book, Passport, and more. Readdle's popular Scanner Pro has a new update available in the App Store, with this new release...
TECHNOLOGY
GeekyGadgets

Chocolate 3D printer lets you create intricate designs in minutes

Chefs, bakers and culinary enthusiasts there would like to transform their FDM 3D printer to be able to print chocolate rather than the standard printing filament associated with desktop printers. Maybe interested in a new affordable food extruder specifically designed to be attached to FDM 3D printer frames called the LuckyBot. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $130 or £96 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 41% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3d Scanning#3d Models#Scanner#3d Printing
creativebloq.com

How to turn 3D Scans into fully-controllable virtual actors

3D-scanned people are widely used to create visualisations in many industries beyond games and films. From manufacturing, business, archviz and digital twins to media entertainment, they are the key element to bring simulations closer to realism, making the virtual scenario convincing as a real world. Thousands of 3D people can...
VIDEO GAMES
Cult of Mac

iOS 15.2 lets you scan for Find My devices that may be tracking you

Apple’s new iOS 15.2 beta gives iPhone and iPad users the option to scan for nearby AirTags and Find My devices that may be tracking their movements. The beta adds a new “Items That Can Track Me” button to the Find My app. Tapping it will display a list of “Unknown Items” — if there are any nearby. The app then provide users with instructions on how to disable anything that shows up.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
xda-developers

Nvidia launches a platform for creating interactive 3D avatars

At its annual GTC conference Tuesday, Nvidia announced Omniverse Avatar, a new platform for creating interactive AI avatars. The platform brings together Nvidia’s various technologies in speech AI, computer vision, natural language understanding, and simulation. Nvidia says digital avatars created using the platform are interactive with ray-traced 3D graphics and...
SOFTWARE
Gadget Flow

Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE™ PRO Portable Fast Charger for Apple Watch delivers a quick charge

Quickly charge your smartwatch with the Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE™ PRO Portable Fast Charger for Apple Watch. In just 45 minutes, it powers your Apple Watch Series 1–7 from 0 to 80 percent. Moreover, display your smartwatch in a flat or vertical orientation while it charges to easily read notifications. You can even control the height using the precision dial to achieve the perfect alignment for your Apple Watch, whether it has a case or not. Furthermore, It includes a 4-foot USB-C cable for clutter-free cable management and to accommodate your workspace. All the while, its compact design allows you to take it in your bag for quick power anywhere. Or keep it on display on your desk without it requiring much room. Finally, with a choice of a black or white finish, it’ll add a premium touch to any space.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Latest iOS beta lets you manually scan for sneaky AirTags

Among the features added to iOS 15.2’s second beta is a new option in the Find My app that lets you manually scan your surroundings for AirTags and other Find My-enabled devices that someone might be using to track you. The feature, which is detailed by MacRumors, is accessible via a new “Items That Can Track Me” option listed in the Find My app’s Items menu.
CELL PHONES
lifewire.com

iOS 15.2 Beta Lets You Scan for AirTags and More

Apple released the beta for iOS 15.2 on Tuesday, adding new safety enhancements to the Find My app. With the update, Apple has added several new features for users to test. The Find My app has received a huge update in the iOS 15.2 beta, including the option to scan for AirTags and other Find My-enabled items that could be tracking them.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

Wyze Cam Floodlight provides 270° motion detection and adjustable, 2600-lumen LED lights

Feel safer in your home from dusk to dawn with the Wyze Cam Floodlight. Receive 270 degrees of customizable detection to monitor your home’s surroundings as well as an adjustable range and sensitivity up to 30 feet. Plus, with sound detection and advanced AI, it ensures no intruder will go unnoticed. Furthermore, the Wyze Cam Floodlight includes 2 adjustable LED lights with a combination of 2,600 lumens alongside a dimming option. These super-bright lights will light up your entire yard without disturbing your neighbors. Moreover, you’ll receive the Wyze Cam, which doesn’t just detect and deter motion but also records footage in 1080p Full HD. It also includes Starlight Sensor Color Night Vision. Finally, this gadget knows when the sun is down and up. So you’ll never have to wonder if you left the light on.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Nimble PowerKnit cables charge iPhones 3 times faster with Apple-certified 20W charging

Power your phone quickly and efficiently with the Nimble PowerKnit cables. Designed to charge iPhones 3 times faster with Apple-certified 20-watt charging, these accessories are built for speed. This collection includes a range of PowerKnit cables, including USB-C to USB-C, USB-A to Lightning, and USB-C to USB-A. As a result, you can power your iPhone, MacBook, or other USB-C or USB-A devices. Furthermore, most of these cables are available in 3 lengths: 1, 2, and 3 meters. So you’ll never have to stretch the cord to reach your device. Best of all, they use sustainable materials such as 100% recycled plastic bottles and recycled aluminum. As a result, you can further reduce your carbon footprint while powering your devices. The packaging is also plastic-free, making these sustainable products.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Peloton Guide AI-enabled workout camera lets you see yourself exercising on the TV screen

Exercising at home can be challenging with no one there to motivate you or check your form. The Peloton Guide AI-enabled workout camera is the answer to solo fitness sessions. Using it, you can see yourself on the TV screen to check your form and ensure that you’re following your instructor’s moves. In fact, you’ll also be able to see your instructor on the screen to guide you through classes. Moreover, with Movement Tracker, you’ll receive the credit you deserve for following along with the instructor. Best of all, there are hundreds of classes to choose from, so you’ll never get bored. And you can even opt for personalized workout recommendations based on your prior activity to challenge yourself. Finally, when you finish a class, slide the camera to lock it and disable the microphone for privacy inside your home.
TECHNOLOGY
Gadget Flow

The smartest tech gadgets to give this Christmas

You pride yourself on knowing all the latest tech trends. So at Christmas, you like to go the extra mile and awe the people you love with the smartest tech gadget gifts out there. Luckily, you’ve got quite a few options this year and we’re rounding them up on today’s gift guide.
ELECTRONICS
bleepingcomputer.com

This pre-Black Friday deal lets you create a portable triple-screen setup

Desktop setups with two or even three screens are pretty common nowadays. But what about when you’re working away from your desk?. The Mobile Pixels TRIO is a portable display system that attaches to your laptop, instantly expanding your digital workspace. The dual-screen version is worth $513. But in a...
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Zhiyun Crane M3 ergonomic gimbal offers dual-color temperature lighting & an improved grip

Capture footage everywhere you go with the Zhiyun Crane M3 ergonomic gimbal. Equipped with a new sleeker, more portable form, it features a more compact structure for mounting multiple devices. Best of all, this ergonomic gimbal features new-and-improved dual-color temperature lighting. This technology helps reduce image noise and makes it possible to shoot in dark lighting while sharpening the image. Moreover, the Zhiyun Crane M3 offers an enhanced grip and a comfortable material to fit easily in your palm. And, with 8 hours of running time, it lets you shoot videos and images to your heart’s content. Finally, it includes a microphone connection port, a 6.55 mm audio port, and a 1/4 expansion port, making it great for vloggers, interviewers, and more.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Logitech Desk Mat Studio Series protects your desk, resists spills, and doesn’t slip

Protect your desk and elevate your workspace with the Logitech Desk Mat Studio Series. It safeguards your desk from scratches and has a spill-resistant coating. So, if you accidentally spill your water or coffee, it won’t get damaged. What’s more, the rubber antislip base keeps this desk accessory firmly in place on your work surface. Even better, it stands in for your mouse pad. Meanwhile, the Desk Mat’s quality materials prevent it from wrinkling and shrinking. And the flat stitching prevents the edges from fraying. Also, you’ll be happy to know that the surface fabric and inner layer feature recycled polyester, giving new use to PET bottles. Moreover, this workspace accessory pairs beautifully with other Logitech products and comes in three eye-popping hues.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
425
Followers
2K+
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy