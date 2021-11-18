Revopoint POP 2 high-precision 3D scanner lets you scan more to create just about anything

Exercising at home can be challenging with no one there to motivate you or check your form. The Peloton Guide AI-enabled workout camera is the answer to solo fitness sessions. Using it, you can see yourself on the TV screen to check your form and ensure that you’re following your instructor’s moves. In fact, you’ll also be able to see your instructor on the screen to guide you through classes. Moreover, with Movement Tracker, you’ll receive the credit you deserve for following along with the instructor. Best of all, there are hundreds of classes to choose from, so you’ll never get bored. And you can even opt for personalized workout recommendations based on your prior activity to challenge yourself. Finally, when you finish a class, slide the camera to lock it and disable the microphone for privacy inside your home.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 9 DAYS AGO