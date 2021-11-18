ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Teacher Of The Day: Jessica Graham

By News 9
news9.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday's T-Mobile Teacher of the Day is Jessica Graham from Brink...

www.news9.com

Comments / 0

Related
news9.com

Teacher Of The Day: Sydney Paden

Thursday's T-Mobile Teacher of the Day is Sydney Paden from Adams Elementary in Norman. She teaches 3rd Grade and is a fun loving teacher who loves her students!. The students love and respond to her and they grow in so many ways!
NORMAN, OK
news9.com

Teacher Of The Day: Dawn Wainscott

Wednesday's T-Mobile Teacher of the Day is Dawn Wainscott. She teaches 11th grade American History at Duncan High School. Her nominators said Mrs. Wainscott teaches her students to give back to the community by raising thousands of dollars for the local Cancer Center during HALO week. Thank you Dawn Wainscott...
DUNCAN, OK
news9.com

Teacher Of The Day: Beverly Rosenberg

Friday's T-Mobile Teacher of the Day is Beverly Rosenberg from Monroe Elementary. She teaches Pre-K and is described as kind, caring. The children and parents can always depend on her to "do the right thing" in every situation. She prepares her students to be life-long learners and to know that...
EDUCATION
Axios

Extended Day Lead Teacher

Charlotte Latin School has an immediate need for a Lead Teacher in our after-school program, Hawks Club. We are seeking Teachers to work with our 2nd and 3rd-grade after-school children. This is a ten-month, part-time position. Hours will vary based on need but can range from a 12:30 p.m. start until 6:00 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
news9.com

Teacher Of The Day: Jenice Roberts

On Nov. 15, our T-Mobile Teacher of the Day is Jenice Roberts from Epic Charter Schools. Her nominator is a student. "Mrs. Roberts is an outstanding teacher. Anytime I needed help, she was right there. She is a great role model and always talks about her kids and family, which encourages me to have a family just like she has," her nominator said.
EDUCATION
news9.com

Teacher Of The Month: Kenzie Cunnius

The T-Mobile and News 9 Teacher of the Month is Kenzie Cunnius from Purcell Jr. High!. Many people reached out to tell us the amazing work Kenzie does in her community. As a thank you to Kenzie, she will be receiving a $1,000 check to help with her classroom!. Thank...
EDUCATION
News On 6

Teacher Of The Day: Thalia Lopez

Monday's T-Mobile Teacher of the Day is Thalia Lopez. She teaches Pre-K and Kindergarten at Casady School. Miss Lopez's nominator says she is a great teacher. She loves helping her students, and always has patience. She always has a positive attitude, and is always willing to help others. She is...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Post Register

West Ada School District praises teachers for Substitute Educators Day

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Nov. 19 is Substitute Educators Day, and West Ada School District is taking the opportunity to thank teachers. "In the past months, substitute educators have played an especially critical role," West Ada School District says. The district praises substitute teachers for "stepping into the classroom to keep schools operating."
BOISE, ID
reinhardt.edu

In Memory of Jessica

Jessica Champion was a typical 16-year-old. She attended Cherokee High School, played softball, and was active in her church. She occasionally argued with her older sister and didn’t always see eye-to-eye with her parents. She worked part time at Cracker Barrel. All classic things in the life of a teen. Sadly, that all changed when Jessica died in a car accident on July 18, 2000.
WALESKA, GA
valleyjournals.com

Asynchronous Learning Day brings teachers together to collaborate

The learning days serve as an opportunity for teachers of all grade levels to come together and collaborate on important topics. (Courtesy of Salt Lake City School District.) On Oct. 5, both Salt Lake City School District students and teachers participated in the first of several prescheduled Asynchronous Learning Days. The October learning day marks the first of four, with three to subsequently follow. As for what they entail, these workdays serve as an opportunity for teachers of the district to come together in person and discuss issues ranging from cultivating professional development to the implementation of trauma-informed responses to aid children exhibiting mental health issues. The district describes the day as a way for its teachers to refine their skillset and further develop important methodology.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

District investigates after teacher turns Veterans Day talk into message against vaccine, socialism

LEHI — A teacher in the Alpine School District is under scrutiny after a ceremony meant to honor veterans during a school assembly devolved into political activism Monday. While presenting as part of the district's weeklong campaign to celebrate Veterans Day, Larry Law, a veteran and P.E. teacher at Dry Creek Elementary School in Lehi, detailed his military service before a person who saw the presentation said he pivoted to denouncing the COVID-19 vaccine and socialism.
ALPINE, UT
The Dispatch

Wicomico Schools Add 7 Half Days To Address Teacher Burnout

SALISBURY – Pay increases for substitute teachers and the implementation of early dismissal days highlight the school system’s efforts to address teacher burnout. On Tuesday, Superintendent Dr. Donna Hanlin presented the Wicomico County Board of Education with several measures addressing workforce shortages and mental health. “There are shortages in all...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
The Independent

Teacher returns to lessons one day after having brain tumour removed

A teacher returned to lessons just one day after having surgery to remove a brain tumour. Despite being bandaged and bruised, Katherine Meucci, 39, returned to her teaching duties from her hospital bed. Katherine, who has been teaching at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School, Pennsylvania, for seven years, reads a bedtime...
EDUCATION
Lockhaven Express

CMMS students, teachers gather for Veterans Day Ceremony

MILL HALL — Red, white and blue splashed through the spirits of Central Mountain Middle School for a special Veterans Day celebration. Students and faculty sat in the auditorium to a patriotic selection of songs sang by the school’s choir. The choir made up of about 30 students sang their hearts out in honoring service men and women during the annual assembly held on Thursday.
MILL HALL, PA
pasadenanow.com

SPUSD Teachers Continue to Strengthen Their Skills During Recent Professional Development Day

While students recuperated the day after Halloween with some time away from school, SPUSD secondary teachers honed their skills in the areas of trauma-informed care and LGBTQIA+ training. Pasadena’s Young & Healthy walked teachers through understanding how adverse childhood experiences may affect students’ abilities to learn effectively. The training provided...
PASADENA, CA
wymt.com

Kindergarten teacher reacts to full-day funding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Representative James Tipton (R) of the 53rd Congressional District has pre-filed legislation that completely fund full day Kindergarten with state money. Typically, school districts pick up half of the bill for full-day kindergarten using local tax revenue, while the state covers the other half. Representative Tipton...
FRANKFORT, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy