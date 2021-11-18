Teacher Of The Day: Jessica Graham

Thursday's T-Mobile Teacher of the Day is Sydney Paden from Adams Elementary in Norman. She teaches 3rd Grade and is a fun loving teacher who loves her students!. The students love and respond to her and they grow in so many ways!
Wednesday's T-Mobile Teacher of the Day is Dawn Wainscott. She teaches 11th grade American History at Duncan High School. Her nominators said Mrs. Wainscott teaches her students to give back to the community by raising thousands of dollars for the local Cancer Center during HALO week. Thank you Dawn Wainscott...
Friday's T-Mobile Teacher of the Day is Beverly Rosenberg from Monroe Elementary. She teaches Pre-K and is described as kind, caring. The children and parents can always depend on her to "do the right thing" in every situation. She prepares her students to be life-long learners and to know that...
Charlotte Latin School has an immediate need for a Lead Teacher in our after-school program, Hawks Club. We are seeking Teachers to work with our 2nd and 3rd-grade after-school children. This is a ten-month, part-time position. Hours will vary based on need but can range from a 12:30 p.m. start until 6:00 p.m.
On Nov. 15, our T-Mobile Teacher of the Day is Jenice Roberts from Epic Charter Schools. Her nominator is a student. "Mrs. Roberts is an outstanding teacher. Anytime I needed help, she was right there. She is a great role model and always talks about her kids and family, which encourages me to have a family just like she has," her nominator said.
The T-Mobile and News 9 Teacher of the Month is Kenzie Cunnius from Purcell Jr. High!. Many people reached out to tell us the amazing work Kenzie does in her community. As a thank you to Kenzie, she will be receiving a $1,000 check to help with her classroom!. Thank...
Monday's T-Mobile Teacher of the Day is Thalia Lopez. She teaches Pre-K and Kindergarten at Casady School. Miss Lopez's nominator says she is a great teacher. She loves helping her students, and always has patience. She always has a positive attitude, and is always willing to help others. She is...
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Nov. 19 is Substitute Educators Day, and West Ada School District is taking the opportunity to thank teachers. "In the past months, substitute educators have played an especially critical role," West Ada School District says. The district praises substitute teachers for "stepping into the classroom to keep schools operating."
Jessica Champion was a typical 16-year-old. She attended Cherokee High School, played softball, and was active in her church. She occasionally argued with her older sister and didn’t always see eye-to-eye with her parents. She worked part time at Cracker Barrel. All classic things in the life of a teen. Sadly, that all changed when Jessica died in a car accident on July 18, 2000.
The learning days serve as an opportunity for teachers of all grade levels to come together and collaborate on important topics. (Courtesy of Salt Lake City School District.) On Oct. 5, both Salt Lake City School District students and teachers participated in the first of several prescheduled Asynchronous Learning Days. The October learning day marks the first of four, with three to subsequently follow. As for what they entail, these workdays serve as an opportunity for teachers of the district to come together in person and discuss issues ranging from cultivating professional development to the implementation of trauma-informed responses to aid children exhibiting mental health issues. The district describes the day as a way for its teachers to refine their skillset and further develop important methodology.
LEHI — A teacher in the Alpine School District is under scrutiny after a ceremony meant to honor veterans during a school assembly devolved into political activism Monday. While presenting as part of the district's weeklong campaign to celebrate Veterans Day, Larry Law, a veteran and P.E. teacher at Dry Creek Elementary School in Lehi, detailed his military service before a person who saw the presentation said he pivoted to denouncing the COVID-19 vaccine and socialism.
SALISBURY – Pay increases for substitute teachers and the implementation of early dismissal days highlight the school system’s efforts to address teacher burnout. On Tuesday, Superintendent Dr. Donna Hanlin presented the Wicomico County Board of Education with several measures addressing workforce shortages and mental health. “There are shortages in all...
A teacher returned to lessons just one day after having surgery to remove a brain tumour. Despite being bandaged and bruised, Katherine Meucci, 39, returned to her teaching duties from her hospital bed. Katherine, who has been teaching at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School, Pennsylvania, for seven years, reads a bedtime...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM)– Montgomery County Public Schools Board of Education passed a resolution to close all schools and offices on November 24th. The day before Thanksgiving was scheduled as a half-day, but the district is experiencing a shortage of substitutes. MCPS also says this will allow an extra day for people to spend the […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Anderson County School Board voted to implement a half-day on November 19 to allow for teachers and staff to receive their COVID-19 booster shot. The board voted for the half-day last Friday and the vaccination is only for employees who wish to receive it. 400...
MILL HALL — Red, white and blue splashed through the spirits of Central Mountain Middle School for a special Veterans Day celebration. Students and faculty sat in the auditorium to a patriotic selection of songs sang by the school’s choir. The choir made up of about 30 students sang their hearts out in honoring service men and women during the annual assembly held on Thursday.
While students recuperated the day after Halloween with some time away from school, SPUSD secondary teachers honed their skills in the areas of trauma-informed care and LGBTQIA+ training. Pasadena’s Young & Healthy walked teachers through understanding how adverse childhood experiences may affect students’ abilities to learn effectively. The training provided...
The Tacoma School District is asking parents whether they prefer traditional make-up days or remote school for the days we have snow. In his typically imperious way, News Tribune columnist Matt Driscoll declared the latter a terrible idea, and seems to lament that the district would even suggest it. Not...
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Representative James Tipton (R) of the 53rd Congressional District has pre-filed legislation that completely fund full day Kindergarten with state money. Typically, school districts pick up half of the bill for full-day kindergarten using local tax revenue, while the state covers the other half. Representative Tipton...
Comments / 0