Teacher Of The Day: Jessica Graham

The learning days serve as an opportunity for teachers of all grade levels to come together and collaborate on important topics. (Courtesy of Salt Lake City School District.) On Oct. 5, both Salt Lake City School District students and teachers participated in the first of several prescheduled Asynchronous Learning Days. The October learning day marks the first of four, with three to subsequently follow. As for what they entail, these workdays serve as an opportunity for teachers of the district to come together in person and discuss issues ranging from cultivating professional development to the implementation of trauma-informed responses to aid children exhibiting mental health issues. The district describes the day as a way for its teachers to refine their skillset and further develop important methodology.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 13 DAYS AGO