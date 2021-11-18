Capcom Confirms Pragmata Delay to 2023 With Teaser Trailer

Check out the trailer for American Hero, an FMV game that was originally developed for the Atari Jaguar CD and never completed until now, as the game is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC (via GOG). It is also coming soon on Atari VCS. Written in the 1990s, American Hero is a satire of over-the-top 80s action films which has itself aged into a caricature of 90's cinema. It features the talents of Timothy Bottoms (The Last Picture Show, Elephant), Daniel Roebuck (The Fugitive, Final Destination), and Musetta Vander (O Brother, Where Art Thou, Wild Wild West). In American Hero, players take on the role of former American intelligence officer Jack on a mission to stop the malicious virologist Krueger who plans to unleash a sinister virus upon the Los Angeles water supply. Players will face spur-of-the-moment decisions that will help or hinder Jack as he tries to find and protect the only scientist who has the cure for this deadly pathogen.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO