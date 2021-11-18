ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capcom Confirms Pragmata Delay to 2023 With Teaser Trailer

By Josh Tolentino
Siliconera
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans looking forward to Capcom’s planned sci-fi adventure Pragmata will have to settle in for a long wait as it is officially delayed to a 2023 launch window. This confirmation comes from a tweet by the official Pragmata Twitter account. The tweet included a message announcing the delay from...

www.siliconera.com

Siliconera

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Screenshots Show Characters

Square Enix shared new Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin screenshots of different characters. This time, the focus is on some supplemental members of the cast. All four members of Cornelia royal family show up, as does Captain Bikke of Pravoka. First, a number of the people who are part...
VIDEO GAMES
allkpop.com

T-ara confirms November comeback date with new teasers

T-ara will be making their long-awaited comeback this month. On November 8 at 10 AM KST, media company dingo revealed their collaboration with T-ara. According to dingo, T-ara will be making a comeback with a new single album on November 15th. This marks the group's first comeback in 4 years since their 2017 mini-album 'What's My Name'.
CELEBRITIES
Gematsu

Lies of P alpha gameplay teaser trailer

Publisher Neowiz and developer Round8 Studio have released an alpha gameplay teaser trailer for Soulslike action RPG Lies of P. Here is an overview of the trailer and game, via Neowiz:. Lies of P is a fantastically baroque action RPG inspired by the classic Italian novel Pinocchio from Carlo Collodi....
VIDEO GAMES
#Sci Fi#Myosotis
IGN

SteamWorld Headhunter - Official Teaser Trailer

The SteamWorld Headhunter teaser trailer gives us a quick look at the new third-person co-op action adventure game. The teaser trailer takes us to the wild west and shows a tense moment between some robot cowboys. The upcoming SteamWorld game is taking the series in a new direction by moving into 3D this time around. Thunderful will have more to share about SteamWorld Headhunter soon.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Lies of P Gameplay Teaser Trailer Revealed; Soulslike and BioShock Combined

A new Lies of P gameplay teaser trailer was recently released and it has fans of Soulslike games and BioShock intrigued. A new gameplay trailer of upcoming video game Lies of P was recently released courtesy of media outlet IGN. It shows a world where everything has been devastated and corrupted mechanical dolls are roaming the streets and killing everything that is moving or already dead. It seems the city is called Krat and is set in the long nineteenth century of Europe, but with deadly mechanical dolls all over the place.
VIDEO GAMES
Anime News Network

Netflix Unveils Kotaro Lives Alone Anime's Teaser Trailer

Netflix unveiled a new teaser trailer for the anime adaptation of Mami Tsumura's Kotarō wa Hitori Gurashi (Kotaro Lives Alone) manga on Tuesday. Tomoe Makino (Woodpecker Detective's Office) is directing the series at LIDEN FILMS. Tomomi Kimura (Kochoki) is designing the characters, and Hiroshi Satо̄ is in charge of story composition.
COMICS
gamespew.com

Check Out This Teaser Trailer for Shadowy Platformer Somber

Arriving next year, Somber resembles a mash-up of Limbo and Bride of Re-Animator. No, Jeffrey Combs doesn’t put in an appearance, but the teaser trailer for this upcoming platformer smacks of the scenes where Herbert West tries to reanimate body parts. Your protagonist seems to be a sentient eyeball, cloaked in a huge, noxious fart. No, we’re absolutely not making this up.
VIDEO GAMES
theplaylist.net

‘Stranger Things 4’ Teaser Trailer: The Gang Finally Returns This Summer

After multiple production delays due to the pandemic, “Stranger Things 4” is finally getting ready to debut on Netflix, and the streaming service has released a brand new teaser trailer. The footage reveals that the gang is planning to get together during Spring Break of 1986 as Eleven and the Byers family have moved to California and seemingly will return to Hawkins.
TV SERIES
nichegamer.com

OU is Delayed to 2022, Second Trailer

Publisher and developer G-Mode and co-developer room6 have announced OU is delayed to 2022 alongside a second official trailer being shared. While OU is delayed to 2022, when it does launch it’ll be available for Windows PC (via Steam) and Nintendo Switch. Here’s the new trailer:. Here’s a rundown on...
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Taito’s Arcade Game Tetote x Connect Will Launch With Hatsune Miku

Taito will release a new rhythm arcade game titled Tetote x Connect in Japan in December 2021 that will include a collaboration event featuring Hatsune Miku at the game’s launch. The arcade cabinet for Tetote x Connect will feature a large screen. But while Konami’s DANCE aROUND depends on motion...
VIDEO GAMES
1069morefm.com

Check out the latest teaser trailer for ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4

Netflix released a teaser for Stranger Things Season 4, and the 70-second preview for the upcoming season of the supernatural adventure series shares a voiceover of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) reading a letter she wrote to Mike (Finn Wolfhard) in Indiana, lamenting how it is 185 days since they have been apart.
TV SERIES
nintendoeverything.com

Decidueye confirmed for Pokemon Unite, trailer

On social media, the official Pokemon Unite accounts have been teasing what many had assumed was the addition of Decidueye. The news was made official today, and we have a trailer as well. Decidueye will be joining Pokemon Unite on November 19. The Pokemon Company hasn’t actually really gone into...
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

Naruto coming to Fortnite: Official Teaser confirms release in Season 8

Naruto coming to Fortnite: After a flood of speculations and heartbreak of anime fans in Fortnite for ages, some leaks, and an official teaser by Epic’s Fortnite, Naruto Uzumaki is finally making his huge appearance in the popular battle royale, Fortnite. There was wide speculation about the arrival of popular...
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

NieR: Automata World Guide Now Available Digitally

Square Enix announced that the NieR: Automata World Guide is available to purchase digitally in Japan. It will cost 1,870 yen, or roughly $16, and is immediately available to download for the Amazon Kindle. The digital version of the NieR: Automata World Guide will not feature a text-to-speech option. Additionally, the disclaimer on the store pages mentions that certain information in the book may differ from when it was originally released in February 2017. [Thanks, Famitsu!]
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

American Hero - Teaser Trailer

Check out the trailer for American Hero, an FMV game that was originally developed for the Atari Jaguar CD and never completed until now, as the game is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC (via GOG). It is also coming soon on Atari VCS. Written in the 1990s, American Hero is a satire of over-the-top 80s action films which has itself aged into a caricature of 90's cinema. It features the talents of Timothy Bottoms (The Last Picture Show, Elephant), Daniel Roebuck (The Fugitive, Final Destination), and Musetta Vander (O Brother, Where Art Thou, Wild Wild West). In American Hero, players take on the role of former American intelligence officer Jack on a mission to stop the malicious virologist Krueger who plans to unleash a sinister virus upon the Los Angeles water supply. Players will face spur-of-the-moment decisions that will help or hinder Jack as he tries to find and protect the only scientist who has the cure for this deadly pathogen.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Somber - Official Teaser Trailer

Get a look at the semi-open world of Gloom in this trailer for Somber, an upcoming hand-painted action platformer game where you take on the role of a friendly but deadly creature whose mission is to help anyone in need and make things right. Somber is heading to Steam in early 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
techeblog.com

Halo TV Series Teaser Trailer Released, Will be Exclusive to Paramount Plus

The first teaser trailer for Paramount’s new Halo TV series was released during Microsoft’s Xbox 20th anniversary celebration today. This original series, based on the iconic Xbox franchise, will launch exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and in all international markets where the streaming service will be available in 2022. The story dramatizes a 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, combining personal stories with action, adventure as well as a futuristic vision of the battles to come. Read more for the video and additional information.
VIDEO GAMES
Escapist Magazine

Halo TV Show on Paramount+ Reveals Master Chief in First Teaser Trailer

Thanks to Microsoft’s 20th anniversary Xbox celebration event, we have finally been given a very brief look at Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief in the first teaser trailer for the Paramount+ Halo TV series. It’s not much, but the live-action Spartan-117 is still a sight to behold. His suit design seems to fall more in line with the grittier aesthetics of Halo 4 and Halo 5: Guardians, though it’s unclear if the show’s narrative will share characteristics with those games. You can say hello to Master Chief (and what sounds like Jen Taylor’s Cortana) in the first Halo TV show teaser trailer below.
TV SERIES

