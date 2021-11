For most of the football world, outside of the contingent that actually pays attention to what the New York Jets are doing, their most-recent roster move may have come and gone without causing a major blip on the NFL’s radar. After all, they are 2-7 on the season. The Philadelphia Eagles, on the other hand, no doubt saw what happened and shared a few high fives at the NovaCare Complex.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO