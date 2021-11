One of the reasons to ditch linear television providers for streaming services like Hulu + Live TV or YouTube TV is obviously the cost. Initially, these platforms offered a more limited selection of channels but at a much cheaper cost; along with the lack of contracts and hassle that go along with any traditional cable or satellite service. In the years since they first hit the market, though, costs have been creeping up. Typically that comes along with a new group of channels, as when YouTube TV boosted their price upon adding the Discovery portfolio a few years ago.

