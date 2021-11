On Sunday, Blackhawks interim General Manager Kyle Davidson met with the media for the first time since being promoted after Stan Bowman was let go. Along with interim head coach Derek King, he spoke about the need for changes in the organization and what their roles will be for at least the remainder of the season. Davidson says he has been given full power to make the kinds of decisions that will impact the Blackhawks beyond the 2021-22 season, including naming a head coach.

