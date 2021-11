The opening odds are out, and the Louisville Cardinals are currently 2.5-point favorites over the Kentucky Wildcats as of Sunday afternoon, according to DraftKings. It may seem odd that Kentucky is an underdog, but remember, the Cardinals have four losses in games which they were tied or led in the fourth quarter. So don’t let their 6-5 record fool you into thinking this is a game Kentucky should win comfortably.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO