Current Records: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 1-0; Texas A&M 2-0 The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will take on the Texas A&M Aggies on the road at 3 p.m. ET Sunday at Reed Arena. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO