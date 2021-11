Firsker recorded five receptions on seven targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 22-13 loss to the Texans. Firkser benefitted from the absence of Geoff Swaim (concussion) to climb the tight end depth chart for Tennessee. His five receptions were a season high, and the first time he posted multiple catches since Week 5. It remains to be seen whether this performance will keep Firkser more involved in the game plan moving forward, though he would likely benefit should Swaim remaining sidelined for a Week 12 matchup against New England.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO