Afghan girl footballers reach UK on Kim Kardashian West-funded flight

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of Afghan girl footballers have flown into the UK, the culmination of an extraordinary rescue effort that began after the Taliban seized power. The costly operation brought together an unlikely cast of characters, from Muslim sports-people to spies, philanthropists, and a Hasidic rabbi. The girls - aged...

www.bbc.com

HOLAUSA

Kim Kardashian funds a flight to help members of Afghanistan’s women’s youth soccer team escape to Britain

Kim Kardashian West has a passion to help people and the bank account to be able to do it. On Tuesday, November 18th the Associated Press revealed that a New York rabbi, a U.K. soccer club, and Kim helped more than 30 teenage members of Afghanistan’s women’s youth development soccer team that were in danger in Pakistan. The group of players boarded a plane funded by Kim and her company SKIMS early Thursday morning and they arrived safely at Stansted Airport near London where they will start their new lives after quarantining.
SOCCER
BBC

Covid-19: NI grappling with highest infection rate in UK

Between disagreements over the introduction of a vaccine passport scheme in Northern Ireland and the emergence of a new variant of coronavirus, the pandemic response has never been far from the headlines. Over the past few months, Northern Ireland's pandemic has been following a bit of a different course to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Migrant crisis: The Channel beaches that host a lethal trade in human hope

The brutal journeys migrants make across the Channel are book-ended with beaches that tell the story of the crisis: from guerrilla-style smuggling operations among the French dunes to streams of soaking passengers washing ashore in Kent. Hidden in the scrubby sand of the dunes of northern France are the calling...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Ros Atkins on... Migrants crossing English Channel to UK

This week, at least 27 migrants died while trying to make the journey across the English Channel from France to the UK. Despite the deaths, people continue to take the treacherous trip. Ros Atkins looks at how the UK government is tackling the issue of migration in small boats.
POLITICS
BBC

Covid: New Omicron variant not a disaster, says Sage scientist

The Omicron coronavirus variant is "not a disaster" and some people may be "hugely overstating the situation", a scientist advising the government says. Omicron has been labelled "of concern" by the World Health Organization, and is causing alarm among some scientists. But microbiologist Prof Calum Semple says vaccines are "still...
SCIENCE
BBC

Covid-19: World races to contain Omicron, and Whitty's 'greatest worry'

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Saturday morning. We'll have another update for you tomorrow. Countries around the world are racing to introduce travel bans and restrictions on southern African countries in an effort to contain the new Omicron variant. Omicron has many mutations and early evidence suggested an increased reinfection risk, the World Health Organization (WHO) said. Hundreds of passengers arriving in Amsterdam from South Africa were tested for the new variant. Some 61 people on two KLM flights tested positive for Covid and have been quarantined at a hotel near the airport while they have further tests, Dutch officials said. Omicron was first reported to the WHO from South Africa on Wednesday, and has also been identified in Botswana, Belgium, Hong Kong and Israel. Travellers from South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini will not be able to enter the UK unless they are UK or Irish nationals, or UK residents. You can read more about Omicron here.
WORLD
BBC

Covid: Dozens test positive on SA-Netherlands flights

Sixty-one people who arrived in Amsterdam on two flights from South Africa have tested positive for Covid-19, Dutch officials say. They have been placed in isolation at a hotel near Schiphol airport. They were among some 600 passengers held for several hours after arrival while they were tested for the...
WORLD
Boston

High alert: World scurries to contain new COVID variant

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — With each passing hour, new restrictions were being slapped on travel from countries in southern Africa as the world scurried Saturday to contain a new variant of the coronavirus that has the potential to be more resistant to the protection offered by vaccines. A host...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron: Thailand and Sri Lanka ban travellers from African countries

Two Asian countries have decided to ban entry for travellers from several African countries over fears of the newly discovered omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.Thailand’s authorities said on Saturday that it would ban travel from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe starting from December. All these countries are designated to have a high risk of those who have contracted the new coronavirus variant.Senior health official Opas Karnkawinpong told the media that Thailand will not allow travellers from these countries to register for travel to Thailand starting on Saturday.Mr Opas said the authorities have notified airlines...
WORLD
BBC

Channel disaster: 'No-one deserves to die like this'

Maryam Nuri Mohamed Amin was one of 27 people who died while attempting to cross to Britain on Thursday. The 24-year-old from northern Iraq is the first victim from the mass drowning in the Channel to be identified.
ACCIDENTS

