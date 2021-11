COLUMBUS, Ohio — While there are still meaningful goals Michigan State can reach this year, the biggest ones are off the table following Saturday's 56-7 loss at Ohio State — the Big Ten championship, a College Football Playoff berth, and potentially for Kenneth Walker III, the Heisman Trophy. Still, with a home game against Penn State left to play in the regular season, the Spartans could find their way to a New Year's Six bowl game, and a 10-win season — which, for whatever reason, is exponentially more satisfying than winning nine games — is within reach.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO