The 2021 Maui Invitational opens on Monday afternoon, with the first matchup of the tournament featuring major-conference squads. The tournament takes place at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, with the Wisconsin Badgers taking on the Texas A&M Aggies. Wisconsin is 2-1 overall this season, with the only loss coming to Providence. Texas A&M is 4-0 in breezy fashion, with this contest serving as the Aggies' biggest challenge to date.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO