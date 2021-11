In today’s NHL rumors rundown, is there any way the Chicago Blackhawks approach Patrick Kane or Jonathan Toews and ask either to waive their no-trade clauses to facilitate a move this season? Meanwhile, are the Montreal Canadiens interested in trading for winger Vitali Kravtsov? Is John Tavares healthy enough to play against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday? The Vancouver Canucks have assigned Travis Hamonic to the AHL and finally, the Anaheim Ducks have placed Bob Murray leaving while an ongoing investigation is pending.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO