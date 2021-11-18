ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden Grove, CA

Woman injured after a vehicle hits a motorbike then leaves the scene (Garden Grove, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BrA2j_0d0Wb17e00
Woman injured after a vehicle hits a motorbike then leaves the scene (Garden Grove, CA)Nationwide Report

A woman was injured after a vehicle struck a motorbike and then left the scene in Garden Grove.

Authorities actively responded to the area of 11832 West St. after getting reports of a hit-and-run accident. On arrival, first responders found the motorbike and rider down, but they could not locate the other vehicle involved.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

Woman injured after a vehicle hits a motorbike then leaves the scene

November 18, 2021

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Garden Grove, CA
Accidents
City
Garden Grove, CA
Garden Grove, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorbike#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nationwide Report

Officials identified 27-year-old Yvonnedolyn Michelle Ortega who died in an auto-pedestrian accident (Tucson, AZ)

Officials identified 27-year-old Yvonnedolyn Michelle Ortega who died in an auto-pedestrian accident (Tucson, AZ)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 27-year-old Yvonnedolyn Michelle Ortega who lost her life after a pedestrian crash on Saturday, Nov. 20 while police took 23-year-old Haeleah Shae Lester into custody for leaving the crash scene.
TUCSON, AZ
Nationwide Report

Officials identified 40-year-old Brenda Lee Ybarra who died in a crash on the city’s West Side (San Antonio, TX)

Officials identified 40-year-old Brenda Lee Ybarra who died in a crash on the city’s West Side (San Antonio, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 40-year-old Brenda Lee Ybarra as the woman who lost her life following a traffic accident that led to the shutdown of both sides of Highway 90 on the city’s West Side until further notice.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy