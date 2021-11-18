Woman injured after a vehicle hits a motorbike then leaves the scene (Garden Grove, CA) Nationwide Report

A woman was injured after a vehicle struck a motorbike and then left the scene in Garden Grove.

Authorities actively responded to the area of 11832 West St. after getting reports of a hit-and-run accident. On arrival, first responders found the motorbike and rider down, but they could not locate the other vehicle involved.

