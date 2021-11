When TJ Juskiewicz was hired in June 2020 as El Tour de Tucson’s new executive director, he found an event in need of a facelift. What he didn’t know then was that he’d have nearly 17 months to pull off his new vision. But after COVID-19 forced the postponement and eventual cancellation of last year’s event — and with uncertainty for months as to whether this year’s event would even take place — the new El Tour leadership was able to go back to the drawing board.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 5 DAYS AGO