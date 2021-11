When it comes game controllers for your Nintendo Switch, you actually have quite a few 3rd-party options. However, a quick scan through Amazon show that most of these are just variations of the same design and shape. If you’re not a fan of these because maybe your hands are too small or maybe you want something a bit smaller for portability, then you should check out the new Gamesir T4 Mini. While this is a multi-platform gaming controller, its main focus is that of the Nintendo Switch, as can be seen by its Nintendo Switch focused buttons. This is a smaller controller with a shortened palm grip, a slightly narrower body, but not lacking in any of the functionality.

