NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — An 81-year-old man was killed Friday evening after driving into the path of a semi truck in Newaygo County. Police say the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of 80th Road and Maple Island Road in Sheridan Township. A 2007 Honda Ridgeline driven by the 81-year-old man was traveling westbound on 80th Road when he failed to stop to oncoming traffic, according to police.

NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO