Berlin-based online bank N26 quits US market

VIENNA (AP) — Austria went into a nationwide lockdown early Monday to combat soaring coronavirus infections, a step being closely watched by other European governments struggling with national outbreaks that are straining health care systems.
LA LIBERTAD, El Salvador (AP) — In a rock concert-like atmosphere, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele announced that his government will build an oceanside "Bitcoin City" at the base of a volcano.
VIENNA (AP) — Austria went into a nationwide lockdown early Monday in a desperate effort to contain spiraling coronavirus infections.
Major Thai telecoms companies DTAC and True Corp. plan to merge to pursue opportunities in the tech sector, their parent companies said Monday.
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Democracy is deteriorating across the world, with countries notably taking undemocratic and unnecessary actions to contain the coronavirus pandemic, an intergovernmental body said in its new report Monday.
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's coronavirus death toll was still hovering near all-time highs Monday, but the number of new infections continued to decline.
Digital bank N26 has announced that it will shortly leave the US market. N26 launched in the US in 2019, as it marked its first market outside of Europe. With the pandemic accelerating the adoption of digital banking globally, but in particular in Europe, at unprecedented rates, N26 chose to deprioritise the US in order to focus on digital banking in Europe. N26 will reportedly prioritise the expansion of its product into new verticals in response to strong customer demand.
German digital bank N26 will close its U.S. operations as of Jan. 11, 2022, less than two-and-a-half years after it debuted in America and attracted 500,000 customers, according to a company statement reported by CNBC Thursday (Nov. 18). Berlin-based N26 is planning to focus more on its European business, leading...
Is exiting the United States. Founded in 2013 and boasting over 7 million customers, N26 is a Germany-based neobank bank that had sought to establish operations in the USA – a market that is home to thousands of small and large traditional banks as well as numerous Fintechs and several chartered digital banks. In the end, the extreme fragmentation of the market and cost to make inroads appears to have been too much for the European Fintech. According to a blog post, N26 has decided to focus its efforts on the European market.
In today's top Europe, Middle East and Africa news, German digital bank N26 is shutting down U.S. operations, and a Visa-Amazon U.K. spat puts interchange rates back in the spotlight. Plus, Dutch firm Nedap launches a cloud-based loss prevention tool, Kohl's partnership with Sephora starts bearing financial fruit, and Adobe and Mastercard team up to speed up digital payouts.
Announcing on Thursday (Nov. 18) that it is ceasing operations in North America starting in January 2022, Berlin-based neobank N26 has recharged the debate around what consumers want from digital-first and digital-only banking — and who they want providing such services. It's a question that goes well beyond overlapping nomenclature...
German neobank N26 plans to shut down its U.S. operations, it announced Thursday. The service won't be available to U.S. customers after Jan. 11, 2022. The company plans to expand into additional verticals such as investing and to other countries in Europe, it said in a release. N26 stopped its U.K. operations last year.
N26's American customers will no longer be able to use its app from Jan. 11, 2022. The Berlin-based fintech said the move was aimed at shifting focus to its core European business. It's a reminder of how difficult it has been for European fintechs to expand their services in the...
These deliveries include weapons, ammo and supplies of enriched uranium. Exports of classified goods from Russia to NATO and other countries increased dramatically in 2021, according to a report by Russian business daily RBK, citing customs data. Among these countries are the U.S., Czech Republic, Germany, UK, Estonia, the Netherlands, China, India and the UAE.
German neobank N26 has put a complete stop to its US operations, announcing that its American current accounts will be shut down after January 11, 2022. Previously, co-founder and CEO Max Tayenthal told Insider that the US was no longer a priority and that the company's efforts would be focused closer to home in Europe.
FRANKFURT (Reuters) -German online bank N26 will close its U.S. operations, the lender said on Thursday, in the latest setback for one of Europe's most valuable fintechs. The bank, which has been under intense scrutiny by German regulators, said offerings for its 500,000 customers in the United States would stop from Jan. 11.
Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. This is Katherine, coming to you from London, after two weeks in Glasgow at COP26. The world is recovering from the two week spectacle of the climate conference, and trying to digest its (very) mixed...
N26 co-CEO Max Tayenthal says the neobank will not focus as much on the US for the time being. As N26 is seeing, steep costs will limit a foreign neobank's ability to grow in the US. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of research reports, charts, and forecasts on the Banking industry....
