Berlin-based online bank N26 quits US market

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin-based online bank N26 said Thursday that it is shuttering...

thepaypers.com

N26 leaves the US

Digital bank N26 has announced that it will shortly leave the US market. N26 launched in the US in 2019, as it marked its first market outside of Europe. With the pandemic accelerating the adoption of digital banking globally, but in particular in Europe, at unprecedented rates, N26 chose to deprioritise the US in order to focus on digital banking in Europe. N26 will reportedly prioritise the expansion of its product into new verticals in response to strong customer demand.
BUSINESS
pymnts

German Digital Bank N26 Shutting Down U.S. Operations

German digital bank N26 will close its U.S. operations as of Jan. 11, 2022, less than two-and-a-half years after it debuted in America and attracted 500,000 customers, according to a company statement reported by CNBC Thursday (Nov. 18). Berlin-based N26 is planning to focus more on its European business, leading...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Neobank N26 Terminates its Efforts in the US, Will Close Shop this January

Is exiting the United States. Founded in 2013 and boasting over 7 million customers, N26 is a Germany-based neobank bank that had sought to establish operations in the USA – a market that is home to thousands of small and large traditional banks as well as numerous Fintechs and several chartered digital banks. In the end, the extreme fragmentation of the market and cost to make inroads appears to have been too much for the European Fintech. According to a blog post, N26 has decided to focus its efforts on the European market.
BUSINESS
pymnts

EMEA Daily: Germany’s N26 Shutting Down US Operations; Visa-Amazon UK Spat Puts Interchange Rates In Spotlight

In today’s top Europe, Middle East and Africa news, German digital bank N26 is shutting down U.S. operations, and a Visa-Amazon U.K. spat puts interchange rates back in the spotlight. Plus, Dutch firm Nedap launches a cloud-based loss prevention tool, Kohl’s partnership with Sephora starts bearing financial fruit, and Adobe and Mastercard team up to speed up digital payouts.
BUSINESS
pymnts

N26 Exit From US Renews Debate Over What Consumers Want From Digital Banking

Announcing on Thursday (Nov. 18) that it is ceasing operations in North America starting in January 2022, Berlin-based neobank N26 has recharged the debate around what consumers want from digital-first and digital-only banking — and who they want providing such services. It’s a question that goes well beyond overlapping nomenclature...
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Neobank N26 is shutting down US operations

German neobank N26 plans to shut down its U.S. operations, it announced Thursday. The service won't be available to U.S. customers after Jan. 11, 2022. The company plans to expand into additional verticals such as investing and to other countries in Europe, it said in a release. N26 stopped its U.K. operations last year.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Germany's $9 billion digital bank N26 to withdraw from the U.S.

N26's American customers will no longer be able to use its app from Jan. 11, 2022. The Berlin-based fintech said the move was aimed at shifting focus to its core European business. It's a reminder of how difficult it has been for European fintechs to expand their services in the...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Russian secret exports to USA and other NATO countries rise sharply

These deliveries include weapons, ammo and supplies of enriched uranium. Exports of classified goods from Russia to NATO and other countries increased dramatically in 2021, according to a report by Russian business daily RBK, citing customs data. Among these countries are the U.S., Czech Republic, Germany, UK, Estonia, the Netherlands, China, India and the UAE.
POLITICS
theblockcrypto.com

Neobank N26 confirms exit from US market

German neobank N26 has put a complete stop to its US operations, announcing that its American current accounts will be shut down after January 11, 2022. Previously, co-founder and CEO Max Tayenthal told Insider that the US was no longer a priority and that the company's efforts would be focused closer to home in Europe.
BUSINESS
investing.com

German online bank N26 to close U.S. business in latest setback

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -German online bank N26 will close its U.S. operations, the lender said on Thursday, in the latest setback for one of Europe's most valuable fintechs. The bank, which has been under intense scrutiny by German regulators, said offerings for its 500,000 customers in the United States would stop from Jan. 11.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Tough competition and regulations blunt N26's US ambitions

N26 co-CEO Max Tayenthal says the neobank will not focus as much on the US for the time being. As N26 is seeing, steep costs will limit a foreign neobank's ability to grow in the US. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of research reports, charts, and forecasts on the Banking industry....
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: Berlin-based revenue workspace Weflow takes aim at ‘Salesforce fatigue’

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for November 12, 2021! It is Friday, my friends, the end of yet another week. The TechCrunch team hopes that you are healthy and ready for a rest. If you still have energy in the tank, Equity has an episode that digs into how Tiger is putting capital to work, while the Found team has an interview with Megan O’Connor from Nth Cycle that is worth checking out. Now, the news! — Alex.
BUSINESS

