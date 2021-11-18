ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi mayor: City discovers money transferred out of accounts; investigation turned over to state auditor’s office

By Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
A Mississippi mayor said on late Friday he was made aware of a discrepancy in the city’s financial accounting system, which he has turned over to State Auditor Shad White’s office.

“It is important that I share something with the citizens of Natchez who look to me for transparency as their mayor,” Mayor Dan Gibson said in a statement released at about 6 p.m. Wednesday.

“On Friday evening, Nov. 12, I was made aware of a discrepancy discovered late Friday in the financial accounting system of the City of Natchez. Sometime late Friday afternoon a questionable transfer of city funds into external accounts had taken place.

“On Saturday morning, at 9 a.m., I reported this matter to the Mississippi State Auditor’s Office, who agreed that the city should take immediate steps to address the situation.”

Gibson said he asked the Natchez Police Department to immediately begin an internal investigation.

“That investigation has now been completed and turned over to the Mississippi State Auditor. Now that it is under the Auditor’s control, the City of Natchez can make no further comment,” Gibson said.

He would not discuss how much money was transferred out of the city coffer, nor would provide any other information.

City Attorney Bryan Callaway has not responded yet to an email sent to him late morning Wednesday, seeking more information on the situation or the investigation.

SoupNazi
4d ago

Go figure. People that make the laws and are responsible for upholding the laws, think it's OK for them to break the laws and still hold the general public accountable. Smh! Double standards and hypocrisy at its finest.

Texawi
3d ago

Double Standards in all aspects of life by our politicians, judges, rich, famous and powerful, as well as the six month wonder Sovereign Citizens wearing badges, and those wearing badges in very powerful branches of our government, have each done their part in setting our country on a path of self destruction, which may prove irreversible! Make no mistake, the cancerous corruption and corrupted individuals in our country are not only in both political parties in Washington, but filters through every state, city, municipality, town and country in this once great and United country! How much more will it take before citizens remember they all work for us! We are allowing them the power they’re controlling us with, as we complain, hope and pray for change!

