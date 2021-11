More than 5,000 new homes in areas at higher risk of flooding in England have been approved to be built in this year, according to a report.Analysis of more than 16,000 planning applications between January and September 2021 was carried out ahead of Flood Action Week (November 22-26).Researchers found that 200 planning permissions had been granted for 5,283 new homes in local authority areas where more than 10% of homes are already at significant risk of flooding.The report was commissioned by LV= General Insurance (LV= GI), one of the biggest home insurers in the UK, working with independent think tank...

REAL ESTATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO