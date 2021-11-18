ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

What We Learned About Michael Jackson's Health After His Death

By Agnes Erickson
Health Digest
Health Digest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HZIwR_0d0WZ6X100

Michael Jackson is one of the biggest pop singers of all time. Standing alongside the late Elvis Presley and the Beatles in music history's hall of fame, his legacy is arguably as strong today as it was when he was still alive.

According to Biography , the "King of Pop" was born in Gary, Indiana, and began his career in music at the age of five. His first time onstage was with his brothers who, with the guidance of their father, performed as the musical group The Jackson 5. Michael and his brothers enjoyed early success and a slew of hits, but that didn't stop him from eventually venturing out and releasing his first solo album.

For the next three decades, Jackson pumped out smash hits and made smashing headlines. The singer underwent a barrage of physical changes during his time in the spotlight, and various rumors about him had spread from those within the industry to public media outlets. However, the state of his overall health wasn't completely known until after his tragic death.

Some Close To Michael Jackson Claimed He Had A Drug Addiction

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rklp2_0d0WZ6X100

According to Novo Detox , Micheal Jackson died on July 25th, 2009 at the age of 50. The cause was an overdose, and his death was officially declared a homicide. His doctor, Dr. Conrad Murray, was charged for administering the drugs that killed the pop star. In an autopsy report, a mixture of drugs (including diazepam, lidocaine, and ephedrine) was found in the singer's system.

However, it was the last drug Murray administered, propofol, that was said to be the cause of the lethal overdose. Someone who personally knew the late singer claimed that Jackson "was totally addicted" to the drug, which eventually led to the overdose that caused his death (via CNN ). "I knew this problem existed," said Jackson's dermatologist Dr. Arnold Klein, referring to Jackson's propofol addiction. "I did my best to prevent it. Whenever I could, I prevented it, but I'm only one man and I have to support my own life and take care of myself."

Michael Jackson Became Addicted To Painkillers Early In His Career

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33b9ZQ_0d0WZ6X100

So what is propofol? According to Drugs.com , propofol is a general anesthetic that slows the activity in your brain and nervous system. Medical professionals use propofol to keep patients asleep "during general anesthesia for surgery or other medical procedures." Some of propofol's possible side effects include dizziness , pounding in the ears, mild itching, confusion, and weak or shallow breathing. It is administered intravenously and is typically only given by medical professionals in a controlled setting, according to a 2018 paper in Brain Sciences. Though the drug's side effects may be mild, addiction to the drug has been linked to high mortality rates.

Michael Jackson's addiction to this specific drug was unknown to the public when he was alive. However, CNN reports that the singer became addicted to painkillers in 1984, after an accident happened on the set of a Pepsi-Cola commercial. As a result, he had to have major surgery on his scalp, during which he allegedly developed a painkiller addiction.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

Speculation Over The Singer's Nose Still Exists

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SKji9_0d0WZ6X100

The state of Michael Jackson's health was a hot topic in the media during the last decade of his life. However, the public didn't get any clear answers concerning some of the singer's more visual transformations until after his autopsy was made public. One medical professional stated she believed the singer's nose was crippled after repeated cosmetic procedures. "Michael Jackson has what we call an end-stage nose, a crippled nose, a crucified nose — one that's beyond the point of no return," surmised Dr. Pamela Lipkin, a prominent plastic surgeon in New York City to ABC News .

Aside from his altered nose, the apparent changes in the singer's skin were also the subject of much debate when he was still alive. In fact, there were quite a few theories that only got put to rest after Jackson had passed. Show Biz Cheat Sheet states that when the autopsy report was made public, it was confirmed Jackson had a skin condition called vitiligo.

Vitiligo: Believed To Be An Autoimmune Condition

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0slSGU_0d0WZ6X100

The NHS describes vitiligo as a long-term condition that causes pale white patches to develop over the skin. It happens due to a lack of melanin in the skin and is believed to be an autoimmune condition. Those who live with vitiligo are said to be more susceptible to eye problems, experience extra sensitivity to the sun, and suffer from low self-confidence. It is also said to be linked to other autoimmune conditions.

According to Express , Michael Jackson's death came at what was about to be the start of a historic residency at London's O2 arena. The singer was gearing up to get back on stage -- and apparently, that was what was on his mind right up until the very end. "He wanted to prove to the world that he is number one, that he is still Michael Jackson, that he can still deliver a thriller," said Jackson's close friend Uri Geller in an interview (via The Daily Star ). "The anticipation, the stress levels, the anxiety for what was coming up in London was so huge... I believe that that stopped his heart," he shared.

Close Friends To Jackson Believe Stress Took Its Toll

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gbNn4_0d0WZ6X100

Michael Jackson's death revealed that the singer had a number of health conditions, such as a reported addiction to powerful prescription drugs, a possibly crippled nose, and vitiligo. On top of that, his comeback at London's O2 theater was causing a distressing level of anxiety.

According to the Mayo Clinic , the symptoms of anxiety include nervousness, the inability to sleep, feeling weak or tired, and hyperventilation. The legendary performer was arguably not in a good space mentally or physically during the days leading up to his death. "He had a lot of medical issues,'' said Stacy Brown, co-author of "Michael Jackson: Behind the Mask," to ABC News . Brown also believed that Jackson brought most of it upon himself: "He put too much on himself, and the pressure I think took its toll. He abused himself so much for so long."

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website .

Read this next: Celebrities Who Were Diagnosed With Rare Diseases

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Michael Jackson’s Son Bigi, 19, Looks So Grown Up As He Discusses Climate Change In Rare Interview

Blanket Jackson, who now goes by Bigi, spoke about how he’s carrying on his late father’s legacy by using his platform for climate change awareness. Over a decade after Michael Jackson‘s death, the late pop star’s 19-year-old son Blanket “Bigi” Jackson is helping spread awareness about climate change. Bigi, who was born Prince Michael Jackson II, spoke about climate change and the COP26 summit in a rare interview with Good Morning Britain on Oct. 31 at his brother Prince Jackson‘s Thriller Night Halloween Party in California, which raises funds for the Heal Los Angeles Foundation. “I do think it’s important that we all know about it,” Bigi said about climate change. “I think we have some work to do but our generation knows how important it is.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Indiana State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Health
NBC News

Michael Jackson’s youngest son, Bigi, formerly Blanket, makes rare TV appearance

Michael Jackson's youngest son remembered his father's legacy and spoke about an issue he is passionate about in a rare on-camera interview on Monday. A bearded Bigi Jackson, 19, formerly known as Blanket, appeared on "Good Morning Britain" while walking through a room filled with his father's memorabilia that was part of older brother Prince's annual Thriller Night Halloween party at the family's Hayvenhurst estate to benefit The Heal Los Angeles Foundation.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Michael Jackson’s Son Blanket, 19, Gives Rare Interview

Michael Jackson’s youngest son Blanket, now known as Bigi, is speaking out in a rare interview with “Good Morning Britain.”. The 19-year-old spoke with the show at his brother Prince’s annual Thriller Night Halloween Party in L.A. While showing the interviewer around the Jackson estate, decorated in his father’s memorabilia,...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Michael Jackson's Son Blanket Resurfaces, Appears on Morning Show

Bigi Jackson, the youngest son of Michael Jackson, made a rare on-camera appearance during Monday's Good Morning Britain broadcast, guiding one of the show's hosts through a room filled with family memorabilia. The 19-year-old, who was previously known as Blanket and was born Prince Michael Jackson II, spoke out on climate change and his father's legacy before his older brother Prince Jackson hosted his annual Thriller Night Halloween party at the Jacksons' Hayvenhurst estate. The event was a benefit for the Heal Los Angeles Foundation, which aims to raise the quality of life for the city's youth.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Uri Geller
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Conrad Murray
American Songwriter

Behind the Song: “Smooth Criminal” by Michael Jackson

The familiar beat, synthesizers, and spitting vocals are recognizable anywhere. Michael Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal,” off his record Bad, digs into the darker side of his music. After the release of Bad in August of 1987, “Smooth Criminal” was the album’s seventh single, released on November 14, 1988. It peaked at...
MUSIC
TMZ.com

Aaron Carter Days Away from Son's Birth, Name is a Nod to Michael Jackson

Aaron Carter is about to be a first-time father -- a baby that’s due any day now, and the kid's name will honor Aaron's relationship with Michael Jackson. The singer tells TMZ ... his fiancée, Melanie Martin, has been expecting a baby boy for quite some time now. Her due date is Nov. 18, but he says they're ready for her to pop anytime between now and then.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Friends' Star James Michael Tyler Dead at 59 After Cancer Battle

James Michael Tyler, an actor beloved by Friends fans for playing Gunther on the sitcom, has died following a battle with stage 4 prostate cancer. Tyler was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, but he kept it secret until earlier this year when explaining why he only appeared in the HBO Max reunion special via Zoom. The actor was 59.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Drugs#Cnn
Parade

Who is Janet Jackson’s Son? Meet the Light of Her Life, Eissa Al Mana

Janet Jackson is a showbiz icon who’s known for setting records and upsetting expectations. The Grammy Award winner from the legendary musical family has done so time and again, whether she’s being named the first-ever artist to generate seven top 5 hits off the same album (as she did in 1989 with Rhythm Nation 1814), delivering a much-raved-about performance on film (in the 1993 drama Poetic Justice) or becoming one of the few Black women to ever be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (like she was in 2019). But Jackson may have surprised her fans the most when she revealed in 2016 that she was pregnant at 50 years young.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley’s Guitar Could Be Yours for the Right Price

Items belonging to some of the world’s most iconic music stars are available for purchase starting this week. Over 900 artifacts belonging to musicians including Eric Clapton, Elvis Presley, Madonna, and more are hitting the auction block. Bidding will begin on Friday, November 19 through Saturday, November 20 live at...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Mashed

This Was Elvis Presley's Last Meal

Great interest has always surrounded the final moments of the undisputed King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley. Primarily, this is because of the fascination surrounding his death taking place while he was sitting on the toilet of his mansion called Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee (via PBS NewsHour). It was an undeniably inglorious end to a celebrity icon enriched with money and stardom (estimated by Rolling Stone to now equate to between $400 million and $500 million) – but Elvis certainly made up for it with his flamboyant love of weird and wonderful food.
MEMPHIS, TN
Us Weekly

Who is Vinetria? 5 Things to Know About the Woman Spotted With Kanye West at Donda Academy Game

Love lockdown! Over the weekend, Kanye West was spotted sitting courtside at a Donda Academy basketball game with his rumored new girlfriend, model Vinetria. On Saturday, November 6, the 44-year-old rapper, who recently legally changed his name to Ye, attended the Los Angeles-based private high school’s debut match in Minneapolis with the 22-year-old by his side. She shared a video of the Yeezy designer performing during halftime via her Instagram Story.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

‘Friends’ Actor James Michael Tyler Dies At Age 59

James Michael Tyler died on Sunday, October 24 from prostate cancer. Through all seasons of the sitcom ‘Friends,’ Tyler played Gunther. He also advocated for men’s health after his cancer diagnosis. It has been reported that actor James Michael Tyler has died. The cause of death has been attributed to...
CELEBRITIES
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
4K+
Followers
953
Post
576K+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy