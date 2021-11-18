ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA Farm Bureau: Thanksgiving dinner cheaper in Louisiana than US average

By KATC News
 4 days ago
The Louisiana Farm Bureau says that Thanksgiving in Louisiana is cheaper this year than the national average.

According to a recent survey from the Farm Bureau, Louisiana residents can expect to spend $11.31 less than the national average for a Thanksgiving dinner for ten people.

That dinner, the Farm Bureau says, consists of 14 main items like a turkey, bone-in ham, veggie tray, pumpkin pie and sweet potatoes.

The average cost for all of these items, they say, is $57.41. The national average is $68.72 and $8.61 higher than last year's national average.

"I know lots of folks are worried about supply chain issues and inflation," said Louisiana Farm Bureau President Jim Harper. "But the hardworking farmers and ranchers in Louisiana make sure we have the most affordable, safest and most abundant food in the world. Despite the rising prices you see at the grocery story, the farmer's share remains only a small fraction of what you pay."

Here is a compiled list from the Louisiana Farm Bureau of the average price for each survey item from Louisiana.

Frozen, Self-Basting Young Tom Turkey, 16 lbs.: $18.84

Fresh Sweet Potatoes, 3 lbs.: $2.45

Cube Stuffing, 14 oz. package: $2.41

Enriched Brown & Serve Rolls, 12 oz./12 per package: $1.57

Veggie Tray (carrots and celery), 1 lb.: $.74

Whole Milk, 1 gal.: $4.21

Pumpkin Pie Mix, 30 oz. can: $2.93

Fresh Cranberries, 12 oz. package: $3.36

Whipping Cream, 1/2 pint carton: $1.58

Frozen Green Peas, 16 oz. package: $1.86

9" Frozen Pie Shells, 2 per package: $2.45

Bone-In Ham, 4 lbs.: $7.53

Russet Potatoes, 5 lbs.: $2.22

Frozen Green Beans, 1 lb.: $1.81

Miscellaneous ingredients (Eggs, Flour, Evaporated Milk): $3.45

