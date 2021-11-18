ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

The Best Way To Get Rid Of Skin Tags

By Alexa Sooter
Health Digest
Health Digest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47tScx_0d0WZ4lZ00

Skin blemishes have a way of wearing a person down. There's just something about skin imperfections that can make us uncomfortable or leave us thinking that other people notice them as much as we do. Even when the blemish is covered up, it can still grab our attention. And when that blemish is a skin tag , the way it does so can be downright painful.

Speaking with Shape , Dr. Deanne Mraz Robinson, M.D., explained that skin tags are little more than blood vessels surrounded by collagen and then covered by skin. She went on to say that they generally aren't dangerous and can be left alone if they don't bother a person. At worst, she added, they may become irritated, itch, or bleed when chafed.

Little is known about the cause of skin tags, though experts agree that genetics plays a role in some way. Friction also seems to be involved, since many skin tags develop in places where skin rubs against itself. This can include the skin between the legs, the areas under the arms, and the folds around the eyes . The only thing medical experts are absolutely sure of is the best way to remove skin tags.

Ask For Professional Help

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rvL3J_0d0WZ4lZ00

As it turns out, there are numerous home remedies for skin tags. The Harvard Health Blog names tea tree oil and apple cider vinegar as two such treatments. However, no studies have been conducted on these substances; thus, their success rate is completely unproven. In addition, certain oils, particularly tea tree oil, can cause allergic reactions in some people.

There are a few home remedies with a proven success rate, though. Home freezing kits, similar to those that freeze away warts, mimic the type of treatment available from a doctor. Such kits can require multiple applications, and may ultimately cause more discomfort than the skin tag itself.

Out of all the available options, the best one is to see a doctor or dermatologist. Penn Medicine explains that medical professionals can either freeze, burn, or surgically remove the skin tag. This cuts down on the chances of infection and potential scarring, paving the way for the best possible post-skin tag treatment outcome.

Read this next: This Is What Really Causes Skin Tags

Comments / 1

Related
Best Life

If You Notice This on Your Skin, Get a Blood Test, Experts Warn

Your skin is your body's largest organ, and while many of us focus on keeping it looking youthful and wrinkle-free, it could also be a vehicle through which other parts of your body signal that an illness or disease is brewing. Sudden onset of blistering, scaliness, discoloration, or a rash could point to an autoimmune condition, an allergy, a virus, or even heart disease. And if you notice a particular rash in one area in particular, it may be time to reach out to a doctor for some bloodwork. Read on to find out more about the unique facial rash that's often misdiagnosed.
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

The Best Thinning Hair Treatments You Can Snag at Target (for $30 or Less!), According to a Dermatologist

Noticing that your hair is starting to thin can be quite alarming. If you're super concerned (there are many reasons why this may be happening—we've outline the four most common hair loss culprits before), our best bet is to visit a board-certified dermatologist. However, if you can't access one or aren't that pressed about it, there are tons of available treatments for thinning hair. Tons of retailers and brands exist for this very issue, but after doing some product hunting, we couldn't help but notice that Target carried a lot of good stuff that helps with volume and growth.
HAIR CARE
Refinery29

The Popular Skin Product This Dermatologist Would Avoid (& What To Use Instead)

Whether you're a skincare enthusiast or simply a cleanse and moisturise type of person, you're probably aware that there are hundreds of buzzy beauty ingredients on the market. There's retinol (beloved by dermatologists for minimising acne and fine lines), kojic acid (which experts recommend for treating hyperpigmentation and dark spots) and the interesting-sounding epidermal growth factors, touted as the natural skincare alternative to Botox. But it's fair to say that none of them creates a buzz quite like vitamin C.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Tag#Skin Type#Itch#Genetics#Blemish#The Harvard Health Blog#Penn Medicine
Parade

How to Get Rid of Keratosis Pilaris—or ‘Chicken Skin’—on the Back of Your Arms (Yes, You Can Treat It at Home!)

It didn’t take long for Dr. Muneeb Shah—known on TikTok as “dermdoctor”—to pop up on my “for you” page. In that video, Shah, who has over 10 million followers, was talking about a skin condition known as keratosis pilaris. Not sure what that is? Feel the back of your arms above your elbows; are there small bumps there? If the answer is yes, you have it.
LIFESTYLE
FIRST For Women

This $11 Oil Helped One Woman Nix Her Severe Breakouts and Dry Skin for Good

Putting the finishing touches on her makeup, Michelle Montoro examined her reflection in the mirror. It’s no use. You can still see them! she groaned, despair filling her heart. All her life, Michelle had clear skin — even in her teens. But when she turned 40, she suddenly started getting cystic acne on her cheeks during her period and mid-cycle. And the red bumps weren’t just unsightly, they were also painful and itchy.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Who What Wear

5 All-Natural Ways to Get Smoother, Softer Skin

To keep your skin healthy, there are a few habits to take up that can help. Washing your face, cutting out smoking and tanning, eating a balanced diet, getting enough sleep, and keeping your stress in check are just some healthy habits. Let's face it: You can try all the skincare products in the world, but if you're not taking care of your skin from the inside out as well, you're most likely doing it a disservice.
SKIN CARE
Life and Style Weekly

The Best Moisturizers for Mature Skin

Life & Style has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. If helping your skin look as young as you feel is important to you, then there’s one step in your skincare routine you must never miss: moisturizing. While most moisturizers on the market can help young skin stay plump & and well hydrated, it takes the highest-quality, top-performing moisturizers to meet the needs of mature skin. So we took the time to research the best moisturizer on the market for mature skin.
SKIN CARE
MedicineNet.com

How Can I Get Rid of Dry Skin Fast at Home?

If your skin is dry, the condition is most likely not too serious. Many factors, like the change in weather and air humidity, can affect your skin's moisture level. Some common symptoms of dry skin are deep cracks, redness, fine lines, itching, skin tightness, and rough-looking skin. ‌Your skin may...
SKIN CARE
Herald Community Newspapers

Check Your Skin, Save Your Life

(Family Features) While it might not be the first thing on your to-do list, prioritizing regular skin checks could save your life. Though a trip to the gym wasn’t uncommon for John Ahern, the bruising he noticed after a particularly strenuous workout was unusual. Ahern’s board-certified dermatologist, Lindsay S. Ackerman, MD, FAAD, made a life-saving observation: the bruises indicated a severe blood issue. After testing, Ahern was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia.
SKIN CARE
Life and Style Weekly

The Best Face Washes for Sensitive Skin

Life & Style has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Anyone with sensitive skin knows that finding the right face wash can be a challenge. Cleansing skin means stripping it of dirt and debris but can often cause redness, itchiness, or discomfort for those with sensitive skin.
SKIN CARE
Telegraph

The best foods to eat for healthy skin

If you're looking for the secret to younger and healthier looking skin, you might want to start with your diet. It's common knowledge that the more hydrated you keep your body, the more likely you are to have clear and glowing skin - but what about the food we eat?
SKIN CARE
Fortune

The best genderless skin care products

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Not everyone has time to shop around and look for the newest items on the market that could appeal to the loved ones and colleagues on their gift-giving lists. (Or for themselves, because let’s be honest, we look at holiday gift guides and deals for ourselves just as much as for others.)
SKIN CARE
MindBodyGreen

This Is How Long You Should Wait To Apply Hand Cream After Washing

For those who struggle with perennially dry hands (self very much included), frequent scrubbing can wreak havoc on the poor, crack-prone skin. Lucky for all of us, though, this is a relatively easy fix: Simply upgrade your hand-washing ritual! To do so, many derms recommend using gentle, hydrating soaps; rinsing in lukewarm water; and investing in a high-quality hand cream to help restore your skin's lipids.
SKIN CARE
Glam.com

8 Ways to Get Rid of Stretch Marks

When skin changes shape rapidly due to growth or weight gain, you can be left with stretch marks. Even though they are a natural part of life, many people consider them to be unsightly and look for ways to lighten or eliminate them. Here are some ways to get rid...
SKIN CARE
MedicineNet.com

28 Tips to Get Rid of Heartburn at Night

Heartburn happens when the muscular valve called the sphincter relaxes and stomach acid flows back into your esophagus. Some habits and foods can make this worse, especially at night. What are the worst foods for heartburn?. One of the first nighttime heartburn tips is to avoid foods that can make...
HEALTH
Life and Style Weekly

The Best Foundation for Acne-Prone Skin

Life & Style has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Struggling with acne is no fun—breakouts are painful, hard to get rid of, and can make you feel self-conscious. Trying to cover acne with foundation helps, but sometimes, makeup aggravates your skin more than it helps it. Fortunately, beauty brands have done the work to create foundations specifically for acne.
SKIN CARE
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
4K+
Followers
953
Post
576K+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy