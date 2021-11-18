ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilberto Ramirez: After I Beat Gonzalez, Dmitry Bivol Will Have Nowhere To Hide!

Frustrated by Dmitry Bivol's silence after Team Zurdo and Golden Boy Promotions sent the World Boxing Association (WBA) light heavyweight champion a legitimate contract offer, Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez now has a clear path to his first World title shot in the light heavyweight division. Ramirez (42-0, 28 KOs) has...

