Watch new clip from Peter Jackson’s ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ documentary

Earlier tonight in London, Paul McCartney and friends walked the red carpet outside the Cineworld Leicester Square prior to the U.K.’s exclusive 100-minute preview of the upcoming Disney+ three-part docuseries “The Beatles: Get Back.” Other VIP guests in attendance at the U.K. preview include: Noel Gallagher (Oasis), Elvis Costello, James Bay, Gary Kemp (Spandau Ballet), Neil Tennant (Pet Shop Boys), Jamie Cook (Arctic Monkeys), Mick Hucknall (Simply Red), Martin Freeman, Stephen Merchant, director Paul Greengrass, physicist Brian Cox, Terry Gilliam (“Monty Python”) and Sanjeev Bhaskar. A Disney+ original, “The Beatles: Get Back” will debut exclusively on the streaming service November 25, 26, and 27, 2021.
