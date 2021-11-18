ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Six of the best literary destinations for food lovers

Travel Weekly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet a taste of six of the best foodie destinations immortalised by literary greats from Hemingway to Austen. You can learn a lot about a place through a plate of local food or a sip of a city’s signature cocktail. Sampling a destination’s cuisine connects visitors with its history, heritage and...

travelweekly.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
eturbonews.com

Top Destinations for Lovers of Classic Architecture

Whether you’re a professional architect that is in need of some inspiration or whether you just have a great love and passion for the art that went into the creation of classic buildings, then there is a number of destinations around the world that you simply have to experience and explore. When you do, you’ll be sure to feast your eyes upon things you won’t forget in a hurry.
VISUAL ART
SPY

A Tea-Lover’s Guide to the Best Tea Brands in the World

Few beverages are as comforting and versatile as a nice cup of tea. Just think about it: What warms you up on a chilly day? What wakes you up in the morning? What helps you relax after a long day? What soothes your stomach during a tummy ache? Tea, tea, tea and tea! While coffee may win out when it comes to giving you a daily boost of energy and focus, a cup of tea delivers an unparalleled dose of relaxation in every cup. Of course, the best tea is good for more than just relaxing. The different leaves and blends available...
DRINKS
Literary Hub

Persephone Books: Finding Space for Women Writers For Two Decades

Starting a publishing house is an ambitious undertaking, especially if one is planning to sell forgotten classics of the past hundred years. Contemporary bestsellers tend to have bright, inviting covers and a particular style of engaging prose that seems made for the reader who consumes a few sentences between the demands of the day. It is for this reason (among others) that Nicola Beauman’s publishing house, Persephone Books—pioneered in London and since relocated to Bath—stands out as a welcome literary project in the 21st century.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
shortlist.com

The best gifts for wine lovers this Christmas

There is a lot to be said when looking for the best gifts for wine lovers. These are people who have a particular palette, so nothing too gimmicky will really work as a present. And that's how we approached this best wine gifts list - thinking about what people will really want to complement their wine tastes.
DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
newmilfordspectrum.com

The best gifts for the book-lovers in your life

Fall and winter are the perfect seasons during which to curl up with a good book, meaning it’s getting to be the prime time of year to be a bibliophile. For anyone with a book-lover on their holiday shipping list, there’s a lot of great book-related gifts out there (since it’s cool again and all) that’ll put a smile on their faces – and enhance the book-reading experience.
RECIPES
Mashed

This Is The Best City To Visit If You're A Donut Lover

When you're hankering for a sweet treat in the morning, nothing feels better than chowing down on a delicious donut. These fabulous confections allow adults and kids alike an excuse to indulge in a circle of sugar and sprinkles before 9 a.m. — and honestly, what could be better than that? But let's be real, donuts aren't simply breakfast fare, these circles of happiness can be enjoyed 24 hours a day. Whether you like your donuts glazed, powdered with sugar, or bursting with cream, there's truly a type of donut out there for everyone.
RESTAURANTS
stlmag.com

Root Food + Wine is a memorable dining destination in Augusta

It’s worth it just for the trip through the gentle, almost impossibly beautiful hills, many flanked with tidy lines of tended grapevines. Or for the visit to the vintage movie set that is Augusta. It’s worth it just to sit in that early 20th-century home, much of it still original, cozy, and nestled under giant trees, surrounded by gardens that practically demand a stroll. It’s worth it for those cocktails, weird and wonderful, conjured up with giant bubbles that burst into fragrant smoke or that reflect the barkeep’s self-professed search for the perfect Negroni. It’s worth the drive just to enjoy the luminous artwork, à la Thomas Hart Benton, like the mural outside and the magnificent portrait of a sycamore inside. It’s worth it, you realize, even before you have a single plate set before you at Root Food + Wine, the best new restaurant we visited this year.
AUGUSTA, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Austen
Person
Mary Shelley
Person
Haruki Murakami
Person
Margaret Landon
Person
Franz Kafka
Person
Ernest Hemingway
disneydining.com

Things Literary Lovers Appreciate About Walt Disney World

Walt Disney’s dream of what is now Walt Disney World and the Disney corporation all started with something really simple: a story. Everything he did was the result of the desire to tell an incredible story. And he always succeeded. One thing that we love about being in Disney World is the clear commitment to storytelling. Everything is so detailed in the parks. From the animal footprints inserted into the concrete pathways of Animal Kingdom to the “Elias Construction” window sign on Main Street, U.S.A. in Magic Kingdom, it all continues the story. And by visiting, Guests become a part of that story. We are always in awe of the ways Disney draws on classic stories and classic literature in its rides, attractions, and park design. Take a look at the literary influences found in each of the four parks!
TRAVEL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

The best holiday gift for craft beer lovers

TULSA, Okla. — Sometimes figuring out what present to buy your significant other for the holidays can seem nearly impossible. If they happen to love beer, we have the perfect holiday gift idea for you!. “It will be a great gift for yourself and any craft beer lover!” said Lisa...
TULSA, OK
ftnnews.com

2021 Best Global Destination for Events

2021 Global Destination Index highlights the most popular meeting and incentive destinations around the world for 2021 and identifies markets that are already trending for 2022. The Global DMC Partners' report was compiled based on analyzing planner responses from GDP’s Q3 Meeting & Events Pulse Survey and reviewing nearly 1,600...
LIFESTYLE
Esquire

Join Actor Mark Strong for a Michelin-Starred Dining Experience

Mark Strong is one of modern Britain’s greatest acting talents, boasting a myriad of roles in blockbuster films such as Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, 1917 and The Imitation Game. On Monday 6 December, the Olivier-Award-winning actor will be joined by Michelin-starred chef Jeremy Chan and Esquire, in partnership with The...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Food#Restaurants#Six Of The Best#Food Drink#Bath Bath#House Of Frankenstein#The Royal Crescent Hotel#Tempura Imoya
ScienceAlert

Man Keeps a Rock For Years, Hoping It's Gold. It Turned Out to Be Far More Valuable

In 2015, David Hole was prospecting in Maryborough Regional Park near Melbourne, Australia. Armed with a metal detector, he discovered something out of the ordinary – a very heavy, reddish rock resting in some yellow clay. He took it home and tried everything to open it, sure that there was a gold nugget inside the rock – after all, Maryborough is in the Goldfields region, where the Australian gold rush peaked in the 19th century. To break open his find, Hole tried a rock saw, an angle grinder, a drill, even dousing the thing in acid. However, not even a sledgehammer could make a...
SCIENCE
New York Post

Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
MUSIC
ComicBook

Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
TV & VIDEOS
townandcountrymag.com

The True Story of How a High-Society Divorce Sparked the Art Auction of the Year

At night the Plaza Hotel glows like a megayacht on the high seas. On the seventh floor, one sparkling row of windows stretches the entire block, overlooking Central Park’s treetops, Fifth Avenue, and the fountain in the center of Grand Army Plaza. For years those in the know could look up through those windows and glimpse works by Pablo Picasso, Mark Rothko, Andy Warhol, and Jackson Pollock hanging on the walls—a collection of masterpieces resting comfortably in their castle.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Cuba
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Radar Online.com

Serena & Venus Williams' Father Is 'Incapacitated’ & Being Cared For By His 'Criminal' Son, As 'King Richard' Movie Starring Will Smith Premieres

Serena and Venus Williams' legendary tennis coach father has seen better days. Despite the fact that Richards Williams is being portrayed in a huge movie starring two-time Academy Award winner Will Smith, the 79-year-old patriarch is reportedly "incapacitated" at the moment and is being cared for by his wayward son.
TENNIS
TVOvermind

Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She’s not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She’s a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she’s well-known and loved for her role on “General Hospital”. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What’s shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let’s take a moment to remember the immense talent.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy