Susan Heck Shackelford, 72, of New Philadelphia, died Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at Aultman Hospital in Canton following an apparent heart attack. Born in Carey on Dec. 16, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Robert Earl and Martha “Grace” (Firestine) Heck. After graduating from Carey High School in...

NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH ・ 14 DAYS AGO