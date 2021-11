Quick action by concerned residents helped save a bear cub in North Asheville that seen wandering the area in distress with a plastic container stuck on her head. Thanks to their speedy response, the bear cub was lively and healthy when the clear plastic container was freed from over her head, said Justin McVey, state wildlife biologist for Western North Carolina, who spent two days tracking down the cub after the initial call came in the night of Nov. 15.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO