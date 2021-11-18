ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Fragment of lost 12th-century epic poem found in another book’s binding

By Alison Flood
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Le5el_0d0WXCfi00
Guillaume kills a giant in an illumination from 13th and 14th century manuscripts of the 'Chanson de Guillaume d'Orange.'

A fragment from a 12th-century French poem previously believed to have been lost forever has been found by an academic in Oxford’s Bodleian Library.

Dr Tamara Atkin from Queen Mary University of London was researching the reuse of books during the 16th century when she came across the fragment from the hitherto lost Siège d’Orange in the binding of a book published in 1528. Parchment and paper were expensive at the time, and unwanted manuscripts and books were frequently recycled.

Scholars had believed the poem, which comes from a cycle of chansons de geste – epic narrative poems – about Guillaume d’Orange, existed, but there had previously been no physical evidence that this was true. The fragment only runs to 47 lines, but it proves the existence of a poem thought to have been completely lost.

The poem is set in the ninth century, during the reign of Louis the Pious, Charlemagne’s son and heir. Atkin said that while it is believed to have been composed in the late 12th century, the fragment itself is from a copy made in England in the late 13th century.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GZQqM_0d0WXCfi00
A fragment from the Siege d’Orange. Photograph: Tamara Atkin/Bodleian Libraries

“Il li demande coment se contient il? / Mauuoisement li quiens Bertram ad dit / Tun frere n’ad ne pain ne ble ne vin / Garison nule dont il puisse garir / Mais ke de sang li lessai plein Bacin,” runs an early section of the fragment, which Philip Bennett, an expert on Guillaume d’Orange from the University of Edinburgh, has translated as: “He asks him, ‘How goes it with him?’ / ‘Badly,’ said Count Bertram. / ‘Your brother has neither bread nor corn nor wine; / He has no supplies with which to save himself, / Except for one basinful of blood, which I left him.’”

The quoted lines come as Bertram begs the king for help relieving the siege of Orange, a city in the Rhône Valley, describing the dire siege conditions. “In later parts of the fragment we hear him berating the queen (at one point he even calls her ‘pute russe’ or ‘red-headed whore’), who has objected to her husband leading a relieving army south,” said Atkin.

Atkin also found a parchment fragment from Béroul’s Roman de Tristan, telling part of the story of Tristan and Iseult, in the same book. The 12th-century poem is one of the earliest versions of the medieval romance, and until now the only evidence of its existence had been an incomplete 13th-century manuscript in the Bibliothèque Nationale de France. The fragment found by Atkin differs “significantly” from the manuscript, and shows the poem was circulated more widely than had previously been thought.

“When you find manuscript waste in a 16th-century book, it tends to be in Latin, and it’s almost always something theological or philosophical, and from the point of view of modern-day literary scholarship, perhaps not that interesting. But the fragments in this book were different,” said Atkin. “They were in French, they were in verse, and in one of the fragments the name Iseult immediately jumped out. I’m not a French scholar, and I realised I was going to need to bring in some collaborators. From there, it’s just been really fun and exciting.”

She approached academics from the universities of Bristol, Edinburgh and British Columbia to help. “I knew it was something important,” said JR Mattison, a French-manuscript specialist from the University of British Columbia who helped to identify the Tristan and Iseult fragment. “This piece of the poem comes from a significant moment when Iseult speaks with her husband King Mark. This fragment expands our knowledge of the poem’s audiences and its changing meaning over time and contributes a new perspective on how Tristan legends moved across Europe.”

Bennett said there had been “no physical trace” of the Siège d’Orange poem before. “There is much evidence from other chansons de geste that a poem about the siege Guillaume d’Orange suffered in his newly conquered city must have once existed,” he said. “The discovery of the fragment we now have fills an important gap in the poetic biography of the epic hero. This is a most exciting addition to the corpus of medieval French epic poetry.”

The team will now work to discover more about when and where the fragments were copied, and how they came to be bound in the 1528 book. “That manuscripts were made at all reflects the value once placed on the texts they contain. But manuscripts that were dismembered and reused as waste were no longer valued as texts. Their only value was as a material commodity – parchment – that could be used to reinforce the binding of another book. The manuscripts containing these French poems were probably recycled because the texts were considered old-fashioned and the language outdated,” said Atkin.

“It’s fantastically exciting to discover something that’s been lost all this time, but I do think it is also worth simultaneously holding the thought that actually, the only reason these fragments have survived is because at some point, someone thought the manuscripts in which they appeared were not valuable as anything other than waste. There’s a sort of lovely tension in that, I think.”

Comments / 3

Related
themtnear.com

Read in Ned: Two-and-a-quarter centuries of book history

The history of printing shows us a surprising fact: when the first printers set out to print the same image over and over again, their goal was to make it look as if the book had been written by hand!. Before Johannes Gutenberg (1400- 1468), all European books and documents...
NEDERLAND, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlemagne
Literary Hub

Goth-rock queen PJ Harvey is publishing a book-length narrative poem that took six years to write.

PJ Harvey is trying her hand at poetry again. In April 2022, Picador Poetry in the UK will publish the hardcover edition of Orlam, Harvey’s book-length narrative poem. A special collector’s edition featuring the musician’s original artwork will follow in October 2022. The long-form poem, which took Harvey six years to write, is described as a “coming of age tale” that is “the first full-length book written in the Dorset dialect for many decades.” Harvey, who was born in 1969, is a Dorset native. She moved to London around the time her debut album Dry was released in 1992.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Quad

“Grocery List Poems” Sophomore Poetry Book: Reviewed

From “Branches” to “Grocery List Poems,” the ethereal work of Rhiannon McGavin continues to bloom in her sophomore poetry book. Rhiannon McGavin, former Los Angeles Youth Poet Laureate, began her career in publication in 2017 with her poem “Things that could Happen to a Girl wearing Jeans,” published in Teen Vogue. From her video poem “Chick Lit” being featured on Button Poetry, to becoming a growing columnist in Believer Magazine, McGavin’s career as a poet has burst in recent years.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Atlas Obscura

The Centuries-Old Plays Helping to Revitalize a Once-Lost Language

Producer and actor Mary Ann Bloomfield waited in anticipation as dusk fell over the medieval plen-an-gwari amphitheater in St Just, in southwest Britain. She had just introduced the first performance of the Ordinalia trilogy, and as she had hoped, the open skies above the stage stayed clear and the audience quieted as the choir opened the show: “Y’n dallathvoz Dyw a wrug nev ha’n nor. Hag yth esa an nor heb roth, ha gwag, ha tewlder war vejeth an downed…”
THEATER & DANCE
Pitchfork

PJ Harvey to Publish Book-Length Poem Orlam

PJ Harvey will publish a new narrative poem, Orlam, via Picador Poetry in April 2022 in the United Kingdom. Six years in the making, the full-length work is composed in the Dorset dialect and set in a magical realist version of Harvey’s native West Country, the press release notes. (A page-by-page English translation is included in the book.) Check out the cover below.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Poetry#Poems#Fragment#Manuscripts#French#Oxford#Bodleian Library#Chansons De Geste#Dit Tun
Telegraph

Aunt Edith’s scathing address book exceeded all expectations

It was 10:32am on Wednesday when the gavel banged down on the auctioneer’s podium. A gasp echoed around the room at Dreweatts auction house. Applause erupted as my great aunt Edith Sitwell’s address book, which had a pre-sale estimate of only £200-£300, sold for £52,000. In those thrilling two minutes, the room buzzed, telephones rang and bids came in from the US and Europe and online. The bidding leapt to £4,000 immediately, then up and up. I listened and watched in amazement as it hit £20,000, then £30,000. Surely, I thought, it couldn’t go any higher – but it did. £35,000, £40,000, until we reached that astonishing final sum.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Case Study by Graeme Macrae Burnet review – mind games as an artform

Like the star footballer who continues to play for his home town when bigger names come calling, there’s something pleasing about the author who, despite great success, sticks with their original publisher. Graeme Macrae Burnet’s second novel, His Bloody Project, was a runaway hit, shortlisted for the Booker prize and translated into 20 languages. His publisher, Saraband, is a small but brilliant independent press and has done a fine job with the elegant hardback of his fourth novel, Case Study.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Ancient Greeks: Science and Wisdom review – a show from the dark ages

On my way into the Science Museum I overhear someone say that they prefer the Natural History Museum next door. Well, who doesn’t? Compared with the neighbouring cathedral of dinosaurs, this place struggles to communicate the joy of science. It veers from inert displays to interactive playgrounds. The playgrounds are popular, the galleries often empty. Surely there must be a middle way. This foray into ancient Greek culture fails to find it.
MUSEUMS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
The Guardian

Lapwing review – intriguing drama of 16th-century answer to the hostile environment

Screenwriter Laura Turner and director Philip Stevens are making their feature-film debuts with this intriguing, slightly stylised and quasi-theatrical piece: stark, oppressive, menacing, a historical drama with a slice of horror. It is set in 16th-century England on the remote Lincolnshire coast, a time when the Egyptian Act of 1554 effectively criminalised Romani and Gypsy people and those who harboured them.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Archaeologists find ‘missing link’ in history of Fountains Abbey

It is Britain’s biggest and most famous monastic ruin and one that conjures up bucolic images of peace, reflection and very little noise apart, perhaps, from the occasional waft of Gregorian chanting. In reality, archaeologists have revealed, Fountains Abbey near Ripon was as busy, noisy and industrialised as anywhere in...
SCIENCE
New York Post

Scientists reveal ‘Lost City of Monkey God’ after century of searching

Amid nearly a century research into the remote Honduran rainforest, "Lost City of the Monkey God" examines a site thought to be the fabled "Ciudad Blanca." Amid nearly a century of research and exploration into the remote Honduran rainforest, a new documentary examines a site thought to be the fabled “Ciudad Blanca,” or “The White City.”
ASTRONOMY
Atlas Obscura

To Build an 18th-Century Ship, Shipwrights Had a Remaster a Lost Craft

In 1745, Götheborg, one of the largest ships in the Swedish East India Company’s fleet, was making its way home from China, laden with green tea, spices, silks, and tons of glistening porcelain. Having rounded the treacherous Cape of Good Hope and braved the open Atlantic, the ship was finally reaching the end of a grueling, 30-month journey. Then, right outside the harbor of Gothenburg, just miles from its destination, disaster. The ship struck a submerged rock in the Göta älv river. It lifted the 200-foot-long, treasure-laden ship several feet out of the water, and within minutes, five feet of water poured into its hull. A desperate crew managed to salvage much of the precious cargo, but not all of it, and Götheborg would never sail again. For centuries, the wreck sat, undisturbed, on the riverbed until December 9, 1984, when a team of divers began the first excavation of the site.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
SFGate

Book World: Ken Follett's latest epic is a cautionary tale of global catastrophe

- - - It has been more than 40 years since Ken Follett first topped bestseller lists with his classic World War II thriller, "Eye of the Needle." He followed that success with crisp international thrillers including "Triple" and "The Man from St. Petersburg," books that placed him in the company of such contemporaries as Frederick Forsyth and Robert Ludlum. In the decades since, Follett has confounded early expectations, taking his fiction in surprising new directions. In his latest novel, the urgent and fiercely compelling "Never," he has done so again.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

These Precious Days by Ann Patchett review – radiant lessons in writing and living

Towards the end of her new essay collection, Ann Patchett describes being inducted into the American Academy of Arts and Letters, where a portrait of her now hangs alongside the likes of Henry James, John Dos Passos and Eudora Welty. “The picture I’d chosen to send was joyful,” she writes. “I’m showing all my teeth and am completely out of step with every serious and circumspect photograph surrounding me.”
YOGA
The Guardian

Humphry Davy: The Age of Aspiration review – Fitkin’s intricate reflection on the costs of progress

The Truro-based Three Spires Singers – founded 40 years ago this year by the late conductor Richard Hickox – marked their anniversary with a substantial commission from the Cornish composer Graham Fitkin. It was premiered in Truro Cathedral by the singers and their orchestra, together with the Cornwall Girls’ and Boys’ Choirs, and soloists counter-tenor Rory McCleery and narrator Samuel West, conducted by Christopher Gray.
MUSIC
Popculture

Famous Singer Dies at 74

Edita Gruberová, the famed Slovak opera singer whose career began in the late 1960s, died on Oct. 18 in Zurich. She was 74. Gruberová performed on opera stages around the world, including in New York Metropolitan Opera productions. "Her voice remains in us forever," Slovakia's President Zuzana Čaputová wrote on...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

59K+
Followers
33K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy