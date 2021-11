Kansas State defeats Omaha

K-State ended their 2021 football home schedule with a loss to Baylor by a score of 20-10. Wildcat coach Chris Klieman “Well, let’s congratulate Coach Aranda and Baylor. They played a really good football game and beat us at our own place and I give those guys credit for making really good plays on both sides of the ball. They’re a physical team and they play really hard. We got behind early on the miscue and we went down seven to nothing and just couldn’t get out of that hole and struggled to get any rhythm offensively throughout the day until the big run with Deuce (Vaughn). I also thought we struggled to get off the field on defense. "

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO