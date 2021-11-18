ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shamokin, PA

Hearing set for Shamokin man charged in voter intimidation

By Justin Strawser jstrawser@dailyitem.com
The Daily Item
The Daily Item
 4 days ago

SHAMOKIN — A Shamokin man accused of voter intimidation on Election Day is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 25 in front of Shamokin District Judge John Gembic.

Richard Knovich, 70, of Shamokin, is facing a misdemeanor count of assault and battery at polls; a misdemeanor count of prohibiting duress and intimidation of voters or interferences with the free exercise; and a summary count of harassment. The charges were filed by State Trooper Ryan Murray, of Stonington State Police Barracks.

The incident occurred at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Shamokin First Ward Polling Station at Knights of Columbus, 400 E. Independence St., Shamokin. Knovich is accused of pulling a 65-year-old female voters arm, causing harm, and attempting to persuade her to vote a certain way, police reported.

The woman said she felt intimidated and uncomfortable, police said.

— JUSTIN STRAWSER

