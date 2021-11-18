Today in history: Nov. 18

Today is Wednesday, Nov. 10, the 314th day of 2021. There are 51 days left in the year. 100 years ago: Victory Crowns Henry Democrats—Trinkle, Hooker and Ramsey Win by Handsome Majorities—Felts Carries only Three out of Seventeen Precincts and Linsey only Five.—On Tuesday morning Democrats in Martinsville were in fighting trim and sanguine of victory but the activities of the Republicans in the latter part of the campaign made some of them fear that the vote in the county might be uncomfortably close. However this feeling caused no abatement of the effort of the Democratic workers which was mainly directed towards getting the men and women voters out to polls.

MARTINSVILLE, VA ・ 13 DAYS AGO