Bear had jug stuck on its head for days. One North Carolina community helped save it

It takes major ingenuity, intelligence, and strength to survive for a month with your head stuck in a container, which is exactly what this Florida black bear has done. The fine folks down at The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have one heck of a story on their hands. After what they believe to be a full month of plight, a local black bear whose head had been stuck in a plastic container has been freed.

