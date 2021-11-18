ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bear had jug stuck on its head for days. One North Carolina community helped save it

By Mark Price
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bear that wandered for days with a jug stuck on its head has been rescued and North Carolina wildlife officials are crediting the community for helping the creature be freed of its unfortunate situation. Callers in the Asheville area began reporting the cub late Monday and said it...

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 1

