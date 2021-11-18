Bear had jug stuck on its head for days. One North Carolina community helped save it

Municipal law requires Missoula residents to keep wildlife from feeding on attractants like garbage, bird feeders and pet food left outside. Residents who live in the Bear Buffer Zone on the outskirts of the city must contain their garbage except on the day of garbage collection between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. Do this by keeping garbage cans inside buildings or by using bear-resistant containers. Customers of Republic Services garbage services can rent bear-resistant containers for $5 a month. Republic has had supply-chain and high demand issues with keeping bear-resistant containers in stock. Call Republic in Missoula at 543-3157 for availability. Customers who elect to purchase containers should check with Republic to make sure the containers work with Republic pick-up equipment.
Comments / 1