Ringover, a leader in cloud communications, has announced its fundraising efforts have reached $18M since the beginning of 2021 for its ambitious US expansion. The cloud communications provider originally raised $12M at the beginning of 2021 and the new cash injection comes in support of its international growth and strategy. Ringover is proud to demonstrate its ability to mobilize top-tier investors and prove its potential for the US market is an entrusted and supported maneuver.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO