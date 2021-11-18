ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 1-Swiss gold exports to China in October leap to highest since June 2018

 4 days ago

(Adds graphic) LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Switzerland exported more gold to mainland China in October than in any month since June 2018, according to Swiss customs data on Thursday that also showed shipments of gold to India falling slightly from September. China and India are the largest consumers of gold. Demand in both countries slumped during the coronavirus pandemic last year but has recovered strongly. Switzerland is the world's largest refining centre and transit hub. Following are numbers for October and comparisons. SWISS TRADE DATA (KG) EXPORT (kg) Oct-21 142,700 Sep-21 117,369 Oct-20 90,472 SHIPMENTS TO KEY MARKETS (KG) To China To Hong To India Kong Aug-21 58,525 16,685 40,912 Jul-21 21,700 14,160 50,448 Aug-20 53 24,329 * Source: Swiss customs. Data subject to revision by source. (Reporting by Peter Hobson; editing by David Evans)

