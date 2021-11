Cybersecurity and risk management are essential to the success of an enterprise, but not all business units see it like that. Rather, executives and board members can see it as a roadblock, this sort of confusing other that they know they need but don’t really know why. Because leaders don’t understand the value of cyber risk, they are going to be less incentivized to invest and improve their cybersecurity posture. The technical details, the changing regulations, and the ever-evolving attacks can all become quite confusing for those unversed in security and risk.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO