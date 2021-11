Authorities identified 28-year-old Edgar Chamu Martinez who died after an auto-pedestrian crash in Buckeye (Buckeye, AZ) Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 28-year-old Edgar Chamu Martinez who was killed after getting hit by a car late Tuesday in Buckeye.

Just after 11 p.m., a Buckeye police officer was flagged down about a person lying in the road on Jackrabbit Trail, close to Van Buren Street.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

Authorities identified 28-year-old Edgar Chamu Martinez who died after an auto-pedestrian crash in Buckeye

November 18, 2021