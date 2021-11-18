ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio’s deer gun hunting seasons kick off this weekend — Here’s what to know before heading out

By Jordan Unger
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Deer gun hunting seasons kick off this weekend and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Wildlife expects about 300,000 hunters to make their way out to the state’s forests and fields.

If you’re planning on heading out, here’s some things to keep in mind.

Hunters ages 17 and under will have the opportunity to hunt deer with a firearm during the two-day youth season, Nov. 20 and 21.

All hunters have the chance to hunt the 2021 gun season from Monday, Nov. 29 through Sunday, Dec. 5, and again on Dec. 18 and 19.

Preparing Thanksgiving dinner? You may want to hit up the grocery store early

Hunters can only take one antlered deer. Legal hunting equipment for all deer gun seasons includes specific shotguns, muzzleloaders, handguns, straight-walled cartridge rifles and archery equipment.

Check the 2021-22 Ohio hunting regulations booklet for county-specific bag limits and updates on hunting permits.

According to ODNR, hunters harvested 92,310 deer during the 2020 seasons, and youth hunters harvested 5,795 during their youth weekend last year.

“Ohio is a deer-rich state that has built a national reputation for quality deer hunting based on sound long-term wildlife management of this important resource,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker. “Deer are far and away Ohio’s most important game animal. The deer harvest produces approximately 10 million pounds of venison each year for people to enjoy.”

For more information, visit the ODNR’s website.

OHIO STATE
