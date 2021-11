JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — It’s that time of year again where you’ll see more deer and bears wandering throughout the area, but this year state officials say they’re seeing a spike in animals hit by cars and now landfills are filling up. Onslow County maintenance crews said they’ve picked up more than five bears and about 60 deer in the past two months.

ONSLOW COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO