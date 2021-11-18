Planning commission faces opposition from community

Mary Harris addresses the Lebanon Planning Commission during a regular-scheduled meeting at city hall on Monday evening. Harris collected a petition from neighbors opposing a proposed rezoning. Chandler Inions/Lebanon Democrat

A request for a proposed rezoning for 29 acres in Lebanon’s Bluebird Urban Renewal subdivision has drawn opposition from neighbors who made their voices heard before the city.

During a Lebanon Planning Commission meeting on Monday, multiple individuals, including county commissioner Annette Stafford, raised concerns about rezoning 29 acres into 76 parcels. The move would rezone the area to a medium-density RS9 district. It is currently zoned R2, which is a high-density district that does not have a lot of restrictions on what can be built, in essence any kind of residential development.

RS9, on the other hand, has restrictions related to lot-size minimums. Those objecting to the move say this measure doesn’t go far enough to prevent development that is degrading to the neighborhood and want to see the rezoning move to RS12.

The difference between RS9 and RS12 primarily involves those limitations on lot-size minimum.

One of the principal objectors, Mary Harris, lives on CL Manier Street with her husband, near the proposed subdivision. When the property next to her was purchased, plans were made to subdivide the property into three parcels and build individual shotgun-style houses on each.

The Harris family and other neighbors took their concerns to the planning commission in August, to some avail. The developer downsized plans to only build two houses on the property instead.

}Mary Harris will admit that two is better than three but that the development cuts against the grain of what they and their neighbors want to see in their community.

This new zoning won’t impact Harris’ property like the construction going on next door, but that’s not why she is opposed to it.

“The damage done to me and my husband can’t be undone,” said Harris. “I’m here so that this doesn’t happen to someone else.”

Harris organized a petition for her neighborhood and was able to collect more than 70 signatures advocating opposition to the rezoning proposal. According to Harris, those who signed the petition just want to see sufficient lot sizes maintained so that single-family housing is the norm for new development.

“We just want our area to look like everybody else’s,” said Harris. “We pay our taxes, and we deserve to heard.”

The outline for Lebanon’s zoning designations states that RS12 districts should “provide suitable areas for medium-density residential development where sufficient urban services and facilities are provided or where such services can be physically and economically extended.”

It also states, “The residential development will consist of single-family detached dwellings and accessory structures and may permit home occupations.”

Lebanon Planning Director Paul Corder said that while there is not a lot of variability between an RS9 and RS12 zoning, he intends to work with the community leaders to get the zoning they want.

During the Monday meeting, Corder explained that some of the properties in the proposed rezoning area don’t meet the R12 requirements.

“Over 30 parcels in the neighborhood don’t meet the R12 requirements,” Corder told the commission.

However, he said on Tuesday that any of the lots not meeting the minimum requirements could be grandfathered in, and that with the bolstered lot sizes, it would be more difficult to subdivide lots like the one next to the Harris family lot.

The measure was ultimately tabled by the planning commission to revisit a different rezoning at its next meeting.