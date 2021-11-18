Sunrise By David Coy: What Is Your Hope?

Dealing with the loss of someone we care deeply for is difficult. During our current day and time, it is increasing difficult. Our current climate seems as if we are repeating the past all over again. There is a man in history that you may never have heard of before who died a horrible death all because of his belief and the terrible political climate of his day. This man lived during the first century when a certain belief was hated by the ruling political classes, and those of this belief were literally hunted down and forced to renounce their belief or be killed. During the first century, many individuals were being executed. They were ripped to shreds or fed to the lions or burned at the stake. History says he was a learner from the disciple whom Jesus loved, and he taught many to believe and come out of Gnosticism to the truth. He also was known to be a great warrior for the truth against heretics as well.

RELIGION ・ 11 DAYS AGO