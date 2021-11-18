River View High School on remote learning schedule for Thursday
BRADSHAW, WV (WVNS) — River View High School will be on a remote learning schedule for Thursday, November 18, 2021.
According to the McDowell County Schools Facebook page, River View High School will transition to remote learning for today. The transition is due to substitute availability.
All assignments will be posted to Schoology. Staff is expected to report to campus.
