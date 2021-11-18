ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Beware of this man and his motives

By Robin Delaney
Daily Gate City
 4 days ago

I am warning all the girls and women in Fort Madison to be very careful of a 31-year-old man. He...

www.mississippivalleypublishing.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The body went unnoticed for a year. Now a father claims it was justice for his trafficked daughter: What happened to Andrew Sorensen?

The abandoned car had been parked near Dane Massie’s home in Northeast Spokane, Washington, for about four days when he and his friend decided to go check it out, hoping to learn why his dogs kept running over to it.As they approached, the men were met by an overwhelming stench.“It smelled like death,” Mr Massie told local news station KXLY.They traced the odour to a body crammed in the trunk of the Honda Accord.The body was identified as 19-year-old Andrew Sorensen, who police say had been left to rot in the car for nearly a year before Mr Massie’s discovery...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#This Man
TheDailyBeast

‘They Were the Glue’: Dancing Grannies Were Killed in Holiday Parade Chaos

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies group has confirmed some of their members were killed when a speeding SUV knocked down scores of crowd members at holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday. In a statement posted to their Facebook page, the grannies wrote that they were “devastated” to confirm that some of their members were among the dead. “Our group was doing what they loved, performing in front of crowds in a parade putting smiles on faces of all ages, filling them with joy and happiness,” the group wrote. “While performing the grannies enjoyed hearing the crowds cheers and applause which certainly brought smiles to their faces and warmed their hearts. Those who died were extremely passionate Grannies. Their eyes gleamed... joy of being a Grannie. They were the glue... held us together.” Five people have been confirmed dead from the incident and more than 40 people were injured.
WAUKESHA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie Killed Another Woman? Internet Sleuth Thinks Fugitive Is Related To Recent Tampa Homicide

Brian Laundrie reportedly killed another woman months after allegedly killing Gabby Petito. The authorities announced to the public that Laundrie's skeletal remains had been forwarded to an anthropologist in pursuit of determining his cause of death. Some theories continue to rise despite the FBI Denver confirming his death through dental comparison of the remains.
TAMPA, FL
The Independent

Atlanta influencers with eight children found dead in murder-suicide, police say

A married couple has left behind eight children after they died in a murder-suicide just six months after moving to Atlanta, Georgia to expand their businesses. Keianna Burns, 44, and Ronnell Burns, 46, were home alone on 6 November just before 9pm when Ms Burns shot her husband to death and then killed herself with the weapon, police have said. Ms Burns posted a video of herself singing and dancing with one of her children just hours before the shootings. Police said the child was with a relative when the couple died. “I’m asking you one thing, because I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
blavity.com

Atlanta Couple Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide, Leaving Behind 8 Kids

Keianna Burns and Ronnell Burns, a married couple with eight children, died in a murder-suicide in Atlanta, Georgia, earlier this month, six months after moving to the city to grow their salon business. Police said the couple, who were regarded as influencers on social media, was home alone on the...
ATLANTA, GA
KVCR NEWS

The ER charged him $6,589.77 for 6 stitches, a cost that led his wife to avoid the ER

Jason and DeeAnn Dean recently relocated to her hometown of Dellrose, Tenn., where she grew up on a farm. Both in their late 40s, they're trying to start a green dream business that combines organic farming with a health and wellness consulting company. They want to inspire people to grow their own food in this fertile rolling farmland just north of the border with Alabama.
HEALTH
The Independent

Couple accused of stealing millions in Covid money left callous farewell note to own kids

Richard Ayvazyan and his wife, Marietta Terabelian went on the run after being found guilty of scheming to fraudulently claim more than $20 million in Covid relief funds.The couple were awaiting sentencing and faced lengthy prison time, when they cut off their electronic tracking bracelets and fled home, abandoning their children, officials said.They left a typed note for their three teenagers, aged 13, 15 and 16, which said “We will be together again one day. This is not a goodbye but a brief break from each other."The couple have now been missing for three months, and despite a massive...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Police: Teen Dies in Sale And Purchase of a Gaming System

A 19-year-old has died after being shot during the sale and purchase of a gaming system on Monday. Kenneth Akil Johnson had agreed to sell a gaming system and games to a suspect for $700. In the messages interchanged between Johnson and the suspect, Johnson stated that he would count the money prior to giving the suspect the gaming system.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy