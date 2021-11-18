Beware of this man and his motives

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies group has confirmed some of their members were killed when a speeding SUV knocked down scores of crowd members at holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday. In a statement posted to their Facebook page, the grannies wrote that they were “devastated” to confirm that some of their members were among the dead. “Our group was doing what they loved, performing in front of crowds in a parade putting smiles on faces of all ages, filling them with joy and happiness,” the group wrote. “While performing the grannies enjoyed hearing the crowds cheers and applause which certainly brought smiles to their faces and warmed their hearts. Those who died were extremely passionate Grannies. Their eyes gleamed... joy of being a Grannie. They were the glue... held us together.” Five people have been confirmed dead from the incident and more than 40 people were injured.

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 4 HOURS AGO