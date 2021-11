(OLNEY) The Richland County School Board had its regular monthly meeting for November last night in Olney. The Board : approved the September financial report with the monthly bill list worth $927,707 : it was also noted that the State currently owes the District just over $489,000 : accepted the resignation of Board Member Doug Schneider, effective immediately – Superintendent Chris Simpson said the Board is now accepting applications for the vacancy with the deadline for applications set for December 1st, 2021 : officially seated new Board Member Alex Cline who filled the vacancy created with the resignation of Board Member Kelsie Barnes last month : approved the fiscal year 2021 tentative Tax Levy as presented : approved a resolution to issue General Obligation School Bonds for the purpose of improving the school facilities within the District : took no action on adding baseball and softball at the middle school level, but announced that a vote on the issue is expected at the next regular meeting in December : and in personnel matters – approved resignations from RCMS Paraprofessional Kelli Urfer, effective last week, and from RCHS Junior ROTC Instructor Mickey Haynes, effective in May 2022 – agreed to hire Hannah Reeves as RCES Food Service Staff Member and Tara Milburn as RCHS Custodian : the next regular monthly meeting for the Richland County School Board of Education is December 16th, 2021 in Olney.

OLNEY, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO