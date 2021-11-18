ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

U.S. envoy meets Ethiopia deputy PM in bid to revive truce efforts

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZEeck_0d0WTCFC00
Nigeria's former President Olusegun Obasanjo speaks during Concordia Americas Summit, in Bogota, Colombia May 13, 2019. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez/File Photo

ADDIS ABABA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - A U.S. special envoy met Ethiopia's deputy prime minister on Thursday in a bid to revive ceasefire talks, as the government gave permission for 369 aid trucks to enter famine-hit Tigray, where fighting began a year ago.

Jeffrey Feltman and Olusegun Obasanjo, the African Union's High Representative for the Horn of Africa, arrived in Ethiopia on Thursday.

The two envoys want the government and rebellious Tigrayan forces and their allies to declare an unconditional ceasefire and allow access for humanitarian aid to areas in northern Ethiopia affected by fighting.

Feltman later met deputy prime minister and foreign minister Demeke Mekonnen. "During their discussions, Demeke disclosed that humanitarian flights to Lalibela and Kombolcha are allowed and in addition 369 aid trucks are permitted to enter to Tigray," the government communications service tweeted.

Tigrayan forces say they control Lalibela and Kombolcha in Amhara, and have also moved into parts of the Afar region. Widespread hunger is reported in both.

Around 400,000 people are believed to be living in famine conditions in Tigray, where the U.N. said on Thursday it has been unable to deliver food for a month. Its report said most pregnant and nursing mothers there are acutely malnourished.

The government denies accusations by U.N. officials that it is operating a de facto blockade.

Leaders of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) want Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to step down, and humanitarian aid to enter Tigray. The government wants Tigrayan forces to withdraw from territory they have captured in neighbouring regions.

Ethiopia on Nov. 2 declared a state of emergency as fighting spread further south towards the capital.

The TPLF have publicly speculated that Tigrayan forces might march on Addis Ababa, but more intense fighting has been reported in their push east to try to capture the route linking landlocked Ethiopia to the port of Djibouti.

Government spokesperson Legesse Tulu and TPLF spokesperson Getachew Reda did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Talks in Kenya between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and President Uhuru Kenyatta, focused on "how we marry the different efforts" from the United States, the AU, and other mediators, a senior state department official told reporters.

Kenyatta, who was in Addis Ababa on Sunday, indicated that Abiy "is more willing than he has been in the past to take advantage of the diplomatic efforts," the official said.

On Wednesday, Ethiopia's state-appointed rights commission said some human rights were not being upheld during the emergency and thousands of people had been detained.

An inquiry board of seven parliamentarians will visit detainees, investigate whether their detentions were ethnically driven and make recommendations, chair Lemme Tessema told reporters on Thursday.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said six U.N. staff arrested since the state of emergency was declared had been released, while five U.N. staff and one dependent remain in detention. He said the last of more than 70 truck drivers contracted by the United Nations and detained by authorities were also released this week.

Reporting by Addis Ababa Newsroom; Additional reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Giles Elgood and Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

War-hit Ethiopia admonishes US over security warnings

Ethiopia on Thursday accused the United States of spreading false information about security conditions in the war-hit country, warning such statements could harm ties. Crowds of government supporters protested outside the US and British embassies in the capital Addis Ababa, waving Ethiopian flags and chanting "Stop foreign meddling" and "Stop fake news". Ethiopia's claim highlighted growing tensions between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government and world powers that once saw him as a reformer but now voice alarm at the year-old war destabilising Africa's second most populous country. Washington in particular once viewed Ethiopia as a vital security partner in the volatile Horn of Africa.
WORLD
Reuters

Blinken calls for speedy negotiations over Ethiopia military escalation

NAIROBI (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is greatly concerned about Ethiopia’s military escalation and called for urgent negotiations over the crisis, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said. The comments came hours after Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed appeared on the frontline here with the national army. “Secretary Blinken...
MILITARY
Foreign Policy

U.S. Envoy Warns Ethiopia Conflict Could Spiral Amid Military Escalation

The U.S. State Department has doubled down on urgent requests for U.S. citizens to leave Ethiopia as the Biden administration’s top envoy to the region warned that military developments could outpace diplomatic efforts to resolve the country’s conflict. Jeffrey Feltman, U.S. President Joe Biden’s special envoy for the Horn of...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Uhuru Kenyatta
Person
Demeke Mekonnen
Person
Abiy Ahmed
Person
Olusegun Obasanjo
Rocky Mount Telegram

Ethiopia says PM, a Nobel Peace laureate, is at battlefront

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning prime minister has gone to the battlefront, his government announced Wednesday, after the leader said martyrdom might be necessary in the yearlong war with rival fighters approaching the capital. State media showed no images of Abiy Ahmed, a 45-year-old former soldier, and...
POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Briefing with U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Ambassador Jeffrey Feltman On the Ongoing Situation in Ethiopia

MR PRICE: Good morning, everyone, and thanks very much for joining us, especially today, for this very important topic. We wanted to offer another opportunity for you to hear an update from, in this case, our Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeff Feltman on the situation in Ethiopia. The special envoy will have some opening remarks at the top, after which he will look forward to taking your questions.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Famine#Addis Ababa#Truce#High Representative#The Horn Of Africa#Tigrayan#U N
Sand Hills Express

Ethiopia PM offers martyrdom on “battlefront” as war escalates

Nairobi, Kenya — Ethiopia’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning prime minister says he will lead his country’s army “from the battlefront” beginning Tuesday, a dramatic new step in a devastating yearlong war. “This is a time when leading a country with martyrdom is needed,” Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said in a statement...
POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Briefing with Senior State Department Officials On the Situation in Ethiopia and Ongoing Efforts to Encourage the Departure of U.S. Citizens

MODERATOR: Thank you, Operator. First of all, I’d like to thank everyone for joining us this afternoon for this on-background briefing with senior State Department officials who will discuss the situation in Ethiopia and ongoing efforts to encourage the departure of U.S. citizens from Ethiopia. Let me reiterate that this is, once again, an on-background briefing and the contents will be embargoed until the conclusion of our call.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
albuquerqueexpress.com

Taliban deputy PM Baradar meets Iran's special envoy, discusses Afghan political, security issues

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 16 (ANI): Taliban co-founder and acting Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar met with Iran's special envoy to Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi and discussed political, security, economic and cultural issues, local media reported on Tuesday. Deputy PM Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar met with Iran's envoy for...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Reuters

233K+
Followers
245K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy