Country music artist Laine Hardy to perform at Wild Wing Cafe in Charlotte

Emmy Squared Pizza has opened for takeout and delivery in South End. The Brooklyn, New York-based brand has opened its second location at 1932 Hawkins St. That restaurant is in the Hawk Tower at Dogget and Hawkins streets, near South End’s Design Center. Dine-in service will be added in the...
Nellie’s Southern Kitchen is headed to Las Vegas. Plans call for an 11,000-square-foot, polished-casual restaurant to debut at the MGM Grand in early 2022. The Jonas family — including father Kevin Sr. and wife Denise, youngest son Franklin and Jonas Brothers musical trio Kevin, Nick and Joe — are behind that venture. They’ve teamed up with New York City-based investment firm TLI Bedrock.
The owners of Reid's Fine Foods have plans for a new concept melding a health-focused market and fast-casual restaurant. “We think it’s going to be a good business model to grow in Charlotte and other markets,” says Thomas Coker Jr., chief operating officer.
York County’s first distillery since Prohibition is on target to open by the end of the year. Sleeping Giant Distillery is setting up in an early-1900s era building at 122 Southern St. in Rock Hill. The small-batch, rum-focused operation is tucked into a 1,200-square-foot space, once used to grade and classify cotton.
