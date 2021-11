As Israel prepares to host the 70th Miss Universe contest next month, a more unlikely pageant has taken place in Jerusalem, the Miss Holocaust survivor competition.An 86-year-old great grandmother Selina Steinfield, was crowned as this year’s winner on Tuesday night.The competition is held, say organisers, to try and gain some of the “missing happiness” suffered by Holocaust survivors during their childhood.“I don’t have any words to tell you, I am speechless.” She said as she received her crown and sash on stage. “I hope everyone will understand that you need to be happy and satisfied in your life and do...

