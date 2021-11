One of the highest-profile legal cases surrounding Apple in a long time was bought against it by video game company Epic Games. The legal battle between the two has been raging in court for many months. It centers on Epic attempting to put a link to allow players to directly pay and bypass Apple’s cut of the money from the incredibly popular game Fortnite. Unfortunately for Epic Games, of the ten counts brought against Apple, Apple came out on top in nine.

LAW ・ 12 DAYS AGO