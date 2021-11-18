ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

5 Ways to Make the Most of Your Year-End Bonus

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hs3Pd_0d0WSMJv00
Image source: Getty Images

Getting a windfall soon? Here's how to put that cash to good use.

Key points

  • Many companies give out bonuses at the end of the year.
  • Here are some smart things to do with that money.

Not everyone who works hard all year long gets a year-end bonus as a thank you for a job well done. But many companies do have the practice of rewarding workers in the form of a lump sum of cash.

If you'll be getting a year-end bonus, you may be tempted to spend that money on something fun, like a vacation. After all, it's extra money that you've earned, and so you deserve to enjoy it to the fullest.

Before you rush to spend that bonus on something fun, recognize windfalls like that may not come your way so often. You may want to consider using that money to tackle these important financial moves.

1. Start or grow your emergency fund

No matter your age or income, it's important to have money in savings for unplanned bills or for a period of unemployment. Generally, a solid emergency fund is one with enough money to cover three to six months of essential living costs. If you don't have any money in a savings account right now, you should absolutely use your bonus to build yourself a safety net. Even if you do already have savings, if it's only enough to cover, say, a month of expenses, then boosting your emergency fund is a smart move.

2. Pay off high-interest debt

The longer you carry a credit card balance, the more interest charges you'll rack up. Plus, too high of a credit card balance could impact your credit score in a negative way, making it more difficult to borrow money when you need to. If you're set with emergency savings, you should really consider using your bonus to chip away at the credit card debt you've racked up.

3. Pay off healthy debt

While a personal loan or auto loan may be a healthier type of debt to have than a credit card balance (your score won't take a hit with these loans as long as you make your ongoing payments on time), paying off your debt early could still save you money on interest. Just as importantly, once you eliminate those monthly payments, you'll have more leeway in your budget to spend on other things.

4. Make home improvements

Updating your home won't just make it more enjoyable to live in. You might also increase the value of your home. You never know when life circumstances might force you to sell your home, such as if you need to relocate for a job. Having a renovated home might really work to your financial benefit in that situation.

5. Invest in your career

Getting a bonus is a nice thing. But what if you could set yourself up to earn more money on an ongoing basis? If you use your bonus to further your education or learn new job skills, you might manage to command a higher salary in the new year -- one that pays you a lot more than what your bonus comes to.

Getting a bonus is something to be happy about. Before you rush to spend that money, though, think about the ways it could improve your broad financial picture.

That said, it's not unreasonable to spend some of your bonus on a fun treat if you're using the bulk of that money to work toward an important financial milestone. If you're getting a $1,000 payday in December and put $900 of it into the bank, spending $100 on concert tickets isn't something to feel guilty about. The key is to take advantage of that windfall, especially if getting a bonus is something that doesn't always happen in your world.

If you have credit card debt, transferring it to this top balance transfer card secures you a 0% intro APR into 2023! Plus, you’ll pay no annual fee. Those are just a few reasons why our experts rate this card as a top pick to help get control of your debt. Read The Ascent's full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

3 Essential Retirement Planning Moves to Make in Your 20s

Time is a powerful resource for investors. With more time, you make more from compound earnings. Automating your retirement investing can support higher savings rates. When you're in your 20s, you have time to ride out stock market volatility. Being young has its advantages. You can play sports without feeling...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

3 Tips for Avoiding Overdraft Fees

Don't waste your hard-earned money on avoidable bank fees. Overdraft fees hit a record high during the pandemic. In 2021, the average overdraft fee was more than $33. Fees can be avoided by, for example, monitoring your account balance. Overdraft fees have always been an unnecessary expense that tends to...
CREDITS & LOANS
Kiplinger

Smart Money Moves to Make Before Year End

As 2021 heads into the history books, here are some things you can do to start 2022 on your best financial footing. Whether it’s to maximize your stock investments, minimize your taxes, get the most out of your employee health accounts or even stay on top of expiring credit card rewards, now is a good time to:
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Loan#Credit Card Debt#Credit Score
The Motley Fool

How to Make Even More Money From Your Side Hustle

Millions of Americans have a side hustle to earn extra income. Choosing the right business structure could help you earn more. Developing your skills could also supercharge your earnings. A side hustle, or a second job aside from your full-time employment, can be a great way to earn extra money....
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

This Retirement Myth Could Cost You $100,000

Retirement costs a lot of money, and most people need decades to save for it. Your earlier contributions matter more than your later ones because they accrue more earnings over time. During your working years, retirement can feel like it's a lifetime away, but it creeps up faster than you...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
nbc16.com

Make the holidays the most wonderful time of year for your wallet too

The holidays come around every year, bringing cheer and excitement for many. Unfortunately, not every day is merry and bright from a financial perspective. This time of year is expensive, with all the gifts, food, decorations, travel plans, and other costs associated with conjuring up that holiday spirit. Last year,...
WTRF- 7News

How to get your finances in order to end the year

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Another year is wrapping up and you might be scrambling to get your finances in order. After another unusual year, you’re probably not alone. Financial Advisor Jason Haswell with the Monteverde Group said a quick check at the end of the year will do the trick, especially if you have something […]
WHEELING, WV
The Motley Fool

4 Top Dividend Payers of the S&P 500

These top dividend stocks offer above-average yields compared to the average one in the S&P 500. They also boast exceptional dividend growth track records as all four qualify as Dividend Aristocrats. Their dividend growth streaks appear likely to continue. There are hundreds of dividend-paying stocks in the S&P 500. They...
STOCKS
The Southern

3 Social Security Secrets for Even Bigger Checks

If you're counting on Social Security to provide much of your retirement income, do you know that the average monthly retirement benefit check was recently just $1,560? That's about $18,720 a year, and probably not as much income as you'd prefer in retirement. Fortunately, there are ways to make those...
PERSONAL FINANCE
theeastcountygazette.com

Social Security: Payout Dates for 2022 Announced

The Schedule of Social Security payments for 2022 has been released by the Social Security Administration. Payments from Social Security are made according to a person’s birthday, with a few exceptions. These are the general payment methods:. If your birthday falls between the 1st and 10th of a month, your...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
140K+
Followers
68K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy